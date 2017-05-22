The video will start in 8 Cancel

Huddersfield Town's 1995 Wembley hero Chris Billy sees the same spirit in the current Terriers squad as they had in his era.

Billy scored the winner 22 years ago to send Town into the second tier of English football and the Terriers are heading back to Wembley this season with a place in the Premier League at stake.

And Billy believes the team ethic in the current side mirrors that which was present back in 1995.

Her said: “Looking at the Town team now they've got a similar spirit – just as good a spirit because it looks like they base a lot on the team ethic.

“That was a big part of what we did under Neil [Warnock].

“Yes you need the talent – without it you're not going to go very far.

“This team look a very good team when it all clicks.

“I watched the Brighton game and it all clicked – they looked a well-oiled machine.

"They were very impressive.”

Billy understands what pressure the players will be feeling ahead of the match having walked out on the hallowed Wembley turf more than 20 years ago.

And the 44-year-old emphasised how big a role the fans play on the day.

He said: “The energy from the fans keeps you going – that and the b***ocking you might get from Neil Warnock if you do something wrong!

“You don't want to let yourself down, you don't want to let the team down and you don't want to let the fans down.

“You just try to do your job right and hope it all clicks.”

Warnock masterminded Town's promotion in the 1994/95 season and Billy revealed what it was like to work under the now Cardiff City boss.

He said: “You see the video – he was like that a lot of the time – but he did that to get a reaction out of the lads.

“It's hard to describe it – we just did it.

“We had this thing that – if it was me one week it was someone else the next week getting a b***ocking – but you just did it.

“It was for the team. You just went out and did it.

“We definitely didn't play football like they do now – Town now are a well-oiled machine and knock it around really well.

“We had our way of playing and it got us results.

“It was just a team thing.”