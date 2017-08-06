The video will start in 8 Cancel

On behalf of everyone at Huddersfield Town, I’d like to thank everyone who has bought a Season Card ahead of the 2017/18 Premier League season.

Like me, I’m sure you loved every minute of the celebrations after Christopher Schindler’s final successful spot-kick at Wembley and have been left wanting more, counting down the months and days until our first Premier League season begins.

Happily, you don’t have to wait much longer!

There’s no doubt in my mind – or the mind of David Wagner – that your support from the stands was one of the key factors behind the success we all enjoyed last season.

It cannot be a coincidence that our home record was so strong; your support from all stands made the John Smith’s Stadium a formidable prospect for any away team.

Now, as we face arguably the biggest challenge in this club’s proud history, we will need your vocal backing more than ever.

We should all enjoy every minute of a season that will include some difficult moments; it’s in those moments that we’ll need you more than ever.

Please show your #TerrierSpirit to the watching world this year.

See you on August 20 for the visit of Newcastle United in our first ever home Premier League game!