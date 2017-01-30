Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town have caught the eye of Sky Sports' Mr Deadline Day, Jim White.

In an exclusive interview with the Examiner, White was full of praise for the Terriers, who he hopes can achieve promotion to the Premier League.

He said: “I could see them going up. I think they've done really, really amazingly well. I'm very impressed with David Wagner – I think he's really, really good.

“There was talk that Wolfsburg were in for him and he was under serious consideration and I like the guy's style by coming out and saying 'look, I'm here and I've got a job to do here and I want to move forward with Huddersfield.'

“So I really respect him for that. I like him, he's got a warmth to him when he speaks, he's a good guy, he's not distant and he's a really good fit for Huddersfield.”

Although White was hopeful for Town's promotion challenge, he admitted it would be a tough task.

“Huddersfield [getting promoted] would be great – it would be fantastic if they could go up and I would be delighted for them if they do but I think it'll end up being a tall order.”