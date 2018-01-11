Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Expect Huddersfield Town to slot in another key piece of their Premier League jigsaw today with the £10m-plus arrival of Alex Pritchard from Norwich City.

It emerged last night that Town head coach David Wagner had secured his prime target with news the clubs had shaken hands on the transfer.

With the John Smith’s clash against West Ham United fast approaching, only a medical and agreement on personal terms stand between Pritchard and the next stage of his career in West Yorkshire.

Video Loading Video Unavailable Click to play Tap to play The video will start in 8 Cancel Play now

The 24-year-old seems destined for the No10 position at Town following the recall of loanee Kasey Palmer to Chelsea and with Abdelhamid Sabiri still working to nail down a first-team role.

Tom Ince has been employed in support of the lone striker, but he will now be free to assume his natural wing position, providing Wagner with more options all round.

Eastern Daily Press football editor Paddy Davitt gave us a taste of what Town fans can expect from the man who joins Terence Kongolo as a PPG Canalside transfer-window arrival.

“Pritchard is an excellent technical midfielder, who can pick a pass and score from outside the penalty area,” Paddy told us.

“He is one of those intelligent, modern footballers who rely on touch and awareness rather than power or physicality.

“He takes up clever positions between the lines and knits the play from front to back.”

Asked if former Spurs player Pritchard can bring creativity for Town in the final third, Paddy was convinced.

“No question. He got his first consistent run in the Norwich side towards the end of last season and he was the Canaries’ stand-out performer, in terms of goals and assists,” he reported.

“That would have continued this season but for the ankle injury (which required surgery in pre-season).

“Without doubt, one of the best in his position in the Championship. Had the perfect grounding at Tottenham and at 24, his best days are ahead of him.”

Pritchard’s appearance in the FA Cup against Chelsea will be his last for Norwich and will rule him out when Wagner’s men tackle Birmingham City in the fourth round.

The 5ft 7in battler, however, will have more important business for his new club in helping them secure their place in the top flight.