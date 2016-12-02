Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Elias Kachunga wants Huddersfield Town to follow the Paderborn path to promotion.

The club’s six-goal top scorer from Germany is turning back the clock as he looks to the future in West Yorkshire.

Kachunga was part of the Paderborn side who won promotion from the 2 Bundesliga as rank outsiders in 2013/14.

The town’s archbishop Hans-Josef Becker summed it up by saying: “As a cleric, I’m cautious to use the term ‘miracle’.

“But SC Paderborn’s promotion to the Bundesliga is certainly something you could at least call a footballing miracle.”

While Town have suffered a blip (just four points from the last 21 available), they remain in the Championship play-off places.

And Kachunga, on loan from FC Ingolstadt with a view to a permanent move, says Paderborn’s season followed a similar pattern.

“People said Paderborn were a small club who would fall away,” recalled the 24-year-old.

“There were ups and down along the way, but we stuck together and responded.

“We showed you can have success with a so-called small team, and winning promotion was a great feeling.

“There is a long way to go for us this season, but I know it can be done.

“We have a chance to take a great step at this club, and we will keep working hard to try to achieve it.”

Kachunga, who has played at Under 21 level for Germany but also qualifies for DR Congo, added ahead of the trip to Blackburn Rovers: “Our recent games haven’t been so good in terms of results.

“But parts of our performances have been very good, and we know if we can solve our defensive problems, we can get back to winning matches.

“We are a strong team who stick together, and our recent fitness tests showed we have no worries over that side of things.”