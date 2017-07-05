Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town have had a hectic few days, signing up a number of players ahead of their debut Premier League season.

One of the men they have snapped up is Reading FC midfielder Danny Williams on a free transfer after seeing his contract at the Madejski Stadium expire last week.

The USA international had an exceptional game in the SkyBet Championship Play-Off final, but could not help the Royals pip Town to promotion to the top flight.

However, the 28-year-old has now swapped allegiances and will be playing top-flight football with the Terriers next month.

But what can Town fans expect from the combative midfielder? Below the Examiner speaks to GetReading’s football writer Jonathan Low to get a Royals perspective on the player.

How did Danny Williams perform last season?

Williams had a very strong second half to the season, culminating in a man-of-the-match Play-Off final performance - albeit on the losing side.

He did take a while to get going and can have games where he is virtually non-existent, but for the most part he is the real engine room of the side - gets tackles in and drives the team forward from deep in the midfield.

He can lose his head sometimes - he was sent off unnecessarily at Fulham; he’ll argue it’s passion, commitment, etc but in reality it’s stupidity!

How has he progressed in his time at Reading?

He has come on a lot - Reading gave him a four-year contract back in 2013 when they brought him over from Hoffenheim.

He’s not really a fancy player but does the dirty work and always puts in a shift. Whatever the scenario he’ll run to the bitter end, it’s just in some games he has more of an impact than others.

He did take some time to impact to the physicality and relentless nature of the Championship and from reports he could easily have moved on but he stuck at it and has earned a Premier League move from it.

What will he bring to Town’s midfield?

He’ll bring energy, passion, determination and a steely resolve to get the team over the line. He’s very much a team player and you’ll get that in interviews with him.

Very unselfish and will get his teammates up if they show any signs of weakness he’ll get into them and make sure they keep going.

As above, he likes a tackle, a physical battle and can control the centre of midfield. Has played on the wing occasionally too and can chip in with the odd goal but shooting his not his strength!

Was he a favourite of the fans at the Madejski?

He certainly was at the end/is now. He has thrived under Jaap Stam but before he was a solid team player. He could follow in the footsteps of Jem Karacan whose real impact to the team was arguably only felt when it was too late – after he left.

Over the previous years he was certainly liked but he did lack some consistency so not many fans would have kicked up a real fuss.

Funny what a string of performances can do!

Is he Premier League material?

That’s the big question. If he can keep up his high level of performance on a consistent basis then there’s no reason why not. Certainly with lower to mid-table Premier League club.

It will be really interesting to see how he gets on. He won’t offer a lot from an attacking or creative perspective, but should provide a stable base for the team to attack from. He goes with the best wishes of Reading, no doubt.