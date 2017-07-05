Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town have completed the long-awaited purchase of forward Steve Mounié from French side Montpellier this morning.

Although the exact amount is undisclosed, it is believed the exciting 22-year old has joined David Wagner 's side for a club record fee in the region of £11.5m.

The Beninese international joins on a deal which will see him stay at the John Smith's Stadium until the summer of 2021 and arrives from France having scored 14 goals in 32 starts in his first full season in the French top division.

But just how good is he? And will he suits Town's style of play?

The Examiner spoke to the host of GFFN's Get French Football News Podcast Nathan Staples (@NathanJStaples) to shed some light on the Terriers' newest addition.

What are Mounie's main attributes?

"Mounie is predominantly a target man striker. He’s solid with the ball at his feet, has the strength to hold the ball up but the ability to play quickly to bring others into play high up the field.

"As might also seem obvious, he’s very strong in the air.

"The Frenchman thrives on deliveries into the box and can really tower above defences before finishing with authority, which is where a fair amount of his goals came from.

"He won an astonishing 8.5 headers per game - that just highlights how good he is in the air.

"That being said, he’s also a decent finisher one-on-one and isn’t exactly a slouch either.

"It’s a nice mix of what many would say they would like their traditional striker to behave."

How good is he in front of goal?

"Good to very good, if it were on a scale - 14 goals in his debut season in Ligue 1 is no mean feat, especially in a side that really needed that extra edge in attacking areas to stay away from relegation.

"If you give him good service, he will get you goals.

"It’s unlikely he’ll get goals all by himself, although he has the hustle to try that, but he is a striker that if you feed, he will score."

What other strikers could he be compared to?

"I think the closest comparison for English onlookers would be Salomon Rondon.

"Physical, brave, not too shabby at any facet of the game but he’s a little more consistent than the Venezuelan in terms of producing goals.

"However, he’s probably not quite as explosive or as much of a menace like Rondon can be on his day."

How highly rated is he in France?

"For his age and at least his current body of work, he’s very reasonably thought of in France.

"Most expected him to either stay for another season in order to engineer a move to a team challenging for Europe in Ligue 1, say a Lille or even a Marseille, but a move to the Premier League can’t hurt his stock or his bank balance.

"It’s unlikely he’s good enough to break into the international setup, given the strength and depth of their current crop of youngsters, but he’s certainly someone many will miss watching on a weekly basis."

Will his style suit the Premier League?

"Absolutely.

"No questions about it, his bustling style and aggressive nature will lend itself perfectly to the Premier League so long as he can settle quickly, learn from David Wagner and the club make sure he’s got a solid base around him on the field."

Is he worth the reported £11.5m fee?

"I’m going to tentatively sit on the fence here.

"For Huddersfield, in the current market this should be seen as a pretty decent deal, especially as French clubs are wising up to teams buying their players on the cheap and to find someone that looks such a comfortable fit in England would either cost a lot more or be too much of a challenge to secure.

"Montpellier will be happy about the fee as well, giving them plenty to dip into to improve a squad that has a number of holes.

"Neither should be disappointed, even though it’s a hefty fee compared to what the Terriers have paid in the past."

Is he a popular character at Montpellier?

"His style certainly lends itself to crowd appreciation, with his willingness to work hard and the fact that on occasion, he has been played out wide but has not kicked up a fuss.

"The way he’s connected with his teammates on the field is what really matters and he’s been an excellent link to their few interesting attacking players.

"If he can keep both of those up, he’ll be a hit in Yorkshire as well."

Is he more of a lone striker or does he prefer playing with a strike partner?

"He’s played with both scenarios, more often the former, but he should fit into either tactic really.

"Like I’ve previously mentioned, he needs teammates in and around him to play off of, both to help them get into better positions and for him to get on the end of crosses or through balls.

"Montpellier’s premiere playmaker, Ryad Boudebouz, played just behind him in a 4-2-3-1 and I think having someone of that quality close to him really helped him.

"If he’s given game time and tools around him regardless of the system, as he can drift wide on occasion too, then he can be a success."