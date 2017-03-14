Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

There may be no mid-week SkyBet Championship action for Huddersfield Town but there is one fixture of interest being played this evening.

Fulham entertain strugglers Blackburn Rovers at Craven Cottage (7.45pm kick-off) knowing a win would lift them into the Play-off places at the expense of sixth-placed Sheffield Wednesday.

Slavisa Jokanovic's side go into the encounter unbeaten in their last seven league games, winning five and drawing two, with only Ipswich Town currently on a longer run without defeat.

The Cottagers are likely to name an unchanged side from the one that impressively recorded a 3-1 away win at top-of-the-table Newcastle United at the weekend in which teenage sensation Ryan Sessegnon grabbed a brace.

Huddersfield Town are currently 11 points ahead of the West London outfit having played the same number of games with the sides set to meet at the John Smith's Stadium on April 22.

The other Championship encounter involves Brentford hosting relegation-threatened Wolverhampton Wanderers (7.45pm kick-off) looking to bounce-back after their 1-0 loss to Town at the weekend.