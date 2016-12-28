Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The Championship's festive fixtures continue tomorrow evening with another two games – one of which could have significant bearing on Huddersfield Town's position in the table.

The start of the final round of matches for 2016 will see a bottom-of-the-table clash between Rotherham United and Burton Albion while Leeds United travel to Aston Villa.

And a win or a draw for Leeds, who currently sit fifth in the table, will see the Whites leap-frog David Wagner's men ahead of their own Saturday lunchtime clash with Blackburn Rovers at the John Smith's Stadium.

Tomorrow night's game is sure to be an intriguing encounter - Garry Monk's side heading to Villa Park in fine form, losing only twice in the last 10 league games.

In comparison, Aston Villa are showing signs of resurgence under newly-appointed Steve Bruce, picking 20 points from a possible 30.

Both SkyBet Championship games kick-off at 7.45pm with a further four fixtures the following night (Friday, December 30) including Brighton & Hove Albion, Newcastle United and Reading all in action.