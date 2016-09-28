Will the FA appoint another England manager with a Huddersfield Town connection?

Could England be set to replace former Town player Sam Allardyce with former Town boss Steve Bruce?

It has been less than 24 hours since Sam Allardyce left his role as England manager but the candidates for the Three Lions hotseat are already emerging.

The former Huddersfield Town player stepped down as national team boss last night by mutual consent after being caught advising how to "get around" Football Association rules on player transfers.

His rein at the helm of the Three Lions lasted only 67 days and one match in charge – England's 1-0 away victory against Slovakia earlier this month.

Allardyce, or 'Big Sam' as he is known throughout the media, spent the 1984/85 season at Huddersfield Town as a player, helping Town overcome a crop of injuries to finish 13th in what was the old Division Two.

Sam Allardyce's rein as England manager lasted just 67 days and one game.

And now it seems the Football Association could turn to another man with Huddersfield Town connections to replace him – Steve Bruce.

The former Huddersfield Town manager was believed to be Allardyce’s closest challenger when initially selecting candidates for the top job in the summer.

Bruce was then managing Hull City but after being overlooked for the England job, stepped down from his role at the KCOM Stadium ahead of the new season and is still currently unemployed.

Bruce's flexibility and a lack of financial compensation to a club could now make the appointment even more attractive to FA officials with bookmakers shortening odds on the appointment over the course of today.

However, the 55-year-old has also been linked to Derby County – should the suspended Nigel Pearson be sacked following an internal investigation by the club.

Just some of the England managerial candidates (clockwise from top left): Alan Pardew, Gareth Southgate, Steve Bruce, Glenn Hoddle, Eddie Howe, Alan Shearer, Jurgen Klinsmann, Arsene Wenger.

Pearson's suspension at Derby also occurred yesterday evening - the Rams' boss being told just hours before his sides clash with Cardiff City that he would not be in the dugout for the game in South Wales.

Former Huddersfield Town manager Chris Powell, Assistant Manager at the club, stepped into the breach to oversee a 2-0 win for the Rams.

Other England frontrunners also include current England U21 coach Gareth Southgate who has been place in temporary charge for the forthcoming fixtures in October and November.

Much will depend on how Southgate fares in the top job in the Group F World Cup Qualifiers against Malta, Slovenia and Scotland as well as the friendly against Spain on November 15.

Other candidates also include Crystal Palace manager Alan Pardew, one of England’s brightest young managers Eddie Howe of Bournemouth as well as outsiders such as Gary Neville, Glenn Hoddle, Jurgen Klinsmann, Alan Shearer, Arsene Wenger and Gus Hiddink.