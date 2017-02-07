Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Both Huddersfield Town , Leeds United and their bosses David Wagner and Garry Monk have been hit with Football Association charges in the wake of Sunday’s stormy derby.

It’s alleged that in or around the 89th minute, the two clubs failed to ensure their players and/or officials conducted themselves in an orderly fashion and/or refrained from provocative behaviour, contrary to FA Rule E20(a).

Town head coach Wagner is subject to two alleged breaches of FA Rule E3 in that in or around the 89th minute, his behaviour in entering the field of play amounted to improper conduct.

It is further alleged his behaviour upon his return to the vicinity of the technical area amounted to improper conduct.

It is alleged Leeds manager Monk breached FA Rule E3 in that in or around the 89th minute, his behaviour amounted to improper conduct.

All parties have until 6pm on Friday to respond to the charges.

Wagner responded to Michael Hefele’s last-minute winner by racing down the touchline to celebrate with his players at the Fantastic Media Stand end of the John Smith’s Stadium.

As he returned to his technical area, the German had a touchline clash with Monk, sparking a skirmish which involved players and staff from both sides.

Referee Simon Hooper cautioned Town’s Elias Kachunga and Leeds pair Liam Bridcutt and Pontus Jansson while Wagner and Monk were sent from the touchline.

Wagner watched the remainder of the Championship clash, which Town won 2-1 , from the seats behind the dug-outs while Monk headed down the tunnel.

Monk later accused Wagner of lacking “humility, respect and class”.

Wagner said: “I celebrated with my players then jogged back to my technical area. Garry tried to nudge me, something I think is not okay.

“I wanted to speak with him but it was not possible in this moment. Then there were a lot of people around us and we both had to go to the stand.

“For me celebrating with players is not a problem. It’s not something I usually do. But sometimes it happens. If there was a moment it could happen, it was in a game like this.

“I understand it is a different culture between here and Germany and it seems to be disrespectful if I celebrate with my players.

“It is different in Germany but I have to accept this.”

Both men have already been on the FA radar this season.

Monk served a one-match ban after his dismissal during September’s 1-0 defeat at Bristol City.

Wagner was fined £2,000 after being charged with improper conduct following a clash with officials at the end of the 1-0 defeat at Reading in September.

The following month, he was sent to stand after going onto the John Smith’s pitch to celebrate Kachunga’s late winner against Derby County.

He escaped further punishment on that occasion.