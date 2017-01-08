Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The magic of the FA Cup is still very much alive as a trio of Premier League sides were dumped out by lower league opposition at the 3rd Round stage.

Millwall produced the most headline grabbing shock of the round as the Lions beat Bournemouth 3-0 at The Den.

Steve Morison, Shaun Cummings and Shane Ferguson scored for the League One side as Cherries boss Eddie Howe paid the price for making 11 changes from the side which had held Arsenal in the Premier League on Tuesday .

There were more top-flight casualties as Stoke City and West Bromwich Albion lost to Championship opposition.

Stoke were beaten 2-0 at home by Wolves - Helder Costa and Matt Doherty on target while Derby won 2-1 at West Brom as Darren Bent and Tom Ince overturned Matt Phillips' first-half goal.

Lincoln City were also within four minutes of winning at Ipswich Town, but the National League side had to settle for a replay as Tom Lawrence matched Theo Robinson's double in a 2-2 draw.

Meanwhile, Wayne Rooney equalled Sir Bobby Charlton's Manchester United goalscoring record as the FA Cup holders swept aside Reading FC 4-0 in their third round tie.

Rooney flicked home his 249th United goal from Juan Mata's seventh-minute cross on what was an unhappy Old Trafford return for former club favourite Jaap Stam.

Royals boss Stam saw Anthony Martial add a second after 15 minutes before Marcus Rashford wrapped up United's eighth straight win with his first goals since the end of September.

Everton were knocked out 2-1 by Premier League Champions Leicester City after Romelu Lukaku had scored his seventh goal in as many FA Cup ties.

Ahmed Musa quickly levelled Lukaku's opener before the Foxes substitute grabbed a 71st-minute winner to avenge their Premier League defeat to the Toffees on Boxing Day.

League One Oxford United won 3-2 at SkyBet Championship strugglers Rotherham United but there was to be no giant-killing for non-league trio Barrow, Eastleigh and Stourbridge.

Barrow's hopes of making the fourth round were ended by Ian Henderson's brace in a 2-0 away win for Rochdale.

Eastleigh, also of the National League, were thrashed 5-1 at Brentford while Stourbridge, the lowest ranked side left in the competition, lost 2-1 at League Two Wycombe.

However, National League side Sutton will play local rivals AFC Wimbledon again after a goalless draw.

In the battle of the new Premier League bosses – Hull City's Marco Silva beat Paul Clement's Swansea City side 2-0 on Humberside while Sam Allardyce 's Crystal Palace must replay with his former club Bolton Wanderers after a goalless draw at the Macron Stadium.

Southampton and Norwich City must also play again after a 2-2 draw at Carrow Road while there will also be replays between Sunderland and Burnley, Bristol City and Fleetwood and Blackpool and Barnsley after goalless draws.

Watford beat Burton 2-0 with goals in each half from Christian Kabasele and Jerome Sinclair while Gianfranco Zola is still looking for his first win as Birmingham City boss after a 1-1 draw at home to Newcastle United .

Israel internationals Beram Kayal and Tomer Hemed were on the scoresheet as Brighton & Hove Albion beat MK Dons 2-0 and Accrington Stanley saw off fellow League Two side Luton 2-1.

A Joel Lynch own goal and a Liam Feeney strike saw Blackburn Rovers through 2-1 at QPR as fellow Lancashire side Wigan Athletic won another all-Championship affair 2-0 against Nottingham Forest.

In the evening kick-off, Arsene Wenger preserved his record of never having lost an FA Cup third-round tie as Arsenal survived an early scare at Deepdale.

Second-half goals from Aaron Ramsey and Olivier Giroud gave the Gunners a 2-1 victory over spirited Championship opponents Preston North End.

FA Cup 3rd Round Results, Saturday January 7, 2017

Accrington Stanley 2-1 Luton Town

Barrow 0-2 Rochdale

Birmingham City 1-1 Newcastle United

Blackpool 0-0 Barnsley

Bolton Wanderers 0-0 Crystal Palace

Brentford 5-1 Eastleigh

Brighton & Hove Albion 2-0 Milton Keynes Dons

Bristol City 0-0 Fleetwood Town

Everton 1-2 Leicester City

Huddersfield Town 4-0 Port Vale

Hull City 2-0 Swansea City

Ipswich Town 2-2 Lincoln City

Manchester United 4-0 Reading

Millwall 3-0 Bournemouth

Norwich City 2-2 Southampton

Queens Park Rangers 1-2 Blackburn Rovers

Rotherham United 2-3 Oxford United

Stoke City 0-2 Wolverhampton Wanderers

Sunderland 0-0 Burnley

Sutton United 0-0 AFC Wimbledon

Watford 2-0 Burton Albion

West Bromwich Albion 1-2 Derby County

Wigan Athletic 2-0 Nottingham Forest

Wycombe Wanderers 2-1 Stourbridge

Preston North End 1-2 Arsenal

Today's fixtures include Cardiff City v Fulham (11:30am), Liverpool v Plymouth Argyle (1.30pm), Chelsea v Peterborough United (3pm), Middlesbrough v Sheffield Wednesday (3pm) and Tottenham Hotspur v Aston Villa (4pm).

Leeds United travel to Cambridge United on Monday night (7.45pm) with the draw for the 4th Round occurring ahead of the fixture at 7.10pm.