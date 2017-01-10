Huddersfield Town face Rochdale in the fourth round of the FA Cup after beating Port Vale 4-0 in the previous round.

The two sides met in a behind-closed-doors preseason match, but have not faced off in a competitive match since the 2011/12 season when they drew 2-2 home and away.

Town fans were divided about the draw, with some pleased about drawing lower-league opposition and others disappointed not to draw a major Premier League away day.

Rochdale fans were equally uninspired by the draw, but do hold hope of an FA Cup fifth round tie - despite only beating Town twice in the last 24 competitive encounters.

Here is how the Dale fans reacted to drawing neighbours Huddersfield Town in the World's oldest domestic competition.

