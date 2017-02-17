The video will start in 8 Cancel

Huddersfield Town take on Manchester City on Saturday, looking to book themselves a spot in the quarter finals of the competition for the first time since 1972.

City start out as massive favourites, but David Wagner will back his side to cause an upset and secure another FA Cup giant-killing.

If Town were to get past the Citizens, they would enter into the quarter-final draw, which takes place at 6.30pm on Sunday - after Manchester United's trip to Blackburn Rovers - as ball number 7.

With Sutton United playing Arsenal on Monday night, the non-league outfit will be in the quarter-final draw regardless.

Here are the ball numbers in full:

1. Burnley or Lincoln City

2. Fulham or Tottenham Hotspur

3. Blackburn Rovers or Manchester United

4. Sutton United or Arsenal

5. Middlesbrough or Oxford United

6. Wolverhampton Wanderers or Chelsea

7. Huddersfield Town or Manchester City

8. Millwall or Leicester City