Danny Ward has no worries about a possible FA Cup run causing a fixture overload for promotion-chasing Huddersfield Town.

David Wagner’s side, third in the Championship after the 2-0 home victory over Ipswich Town, head to Rochdale for a fourth-round cup-tie on Saturday.

The last game of January gives way to a busy February, which already features seven scheduled matches.

And a stalemate in the Spotland showdown would necessitate a replay.

Town were 4-0 home winners over League One Port Vale in round three.

Rochdale, nine places above Vale in sixth, beat non-league Barrow 2-0 away at the same stage.

They earlier overcame non-league Maidstone United and League Two Carlisle United.

Town are anticipating a tough test, even if Keith Hill’s side lost 4-0 at home to Oxford United on Saturday.

“We want to do as well as we can in the FA Cup, simple as that,” said on-loan Liverpool stopper Ward, who was on the bench against Port Vale as Joel Coleman wore the gloves.

“Sometimes people talk about the fixture load that happens.

“However, as a footballer, the more games the better and we won’t worry about any clog of fixtures.”

Ward believes the squad, boosted by the signing from Union Berlin of striker Collin Quaner, has the capability to deal with the extra workload a cup run would bring.

“When you have a run of matches, all the players will be needed and we have competition all over the park, which can only be a good thing,” added the 23-year-old.

“As players we don’t just say that to keep the media happy, it is a genuine thing that goes on.

“No one in this squad can be complacent because you will be replaced.”

German frontman Quaner’s £500,000 capture was completed on Friday, but international clearance didn’t come through in time for him to face Ipswich.

But he will be available for the trans-Pennine cup trip.

Wagner hopes midfielder Aaron Mooy and forward Kasey Palmer will return to training this week.

Manchester City loanee Mooy missed the Ipswich clash with a back problem.

And Palmer, on loan from Chelsea, has been sidelined for two games by a hamstring injury.

Forward Jack Payne remains suspended.