Huddersfield footballer Ryan Hall is ready to help Curzon Ashton write a new chapter in their history by reaching the third round of the FA Cup for the first time.

The former Dalton Dynamoes and Brighouse Town midfielder is gearing up for Sunday’s second-round home tie against AFC Wimbledon (12.00) which will be screened live on BT Sport.

Curzon beat Hereford minnows Westfields in a first-round replay to seal their meeting with the League One Dons.

And Hall, 22, said: “Playing a Football League club live on television is exactly what we all wanted and it’s an exciting prospect.

“Fingers crossed we can cause an upset.”

Curzon, 16th in the National League North, were beaten at Kidderminster Harriers the only other time they appeared in the second round back in 2008/09.

But current boss John Flanagan, who signed Hall from Brighouse in the close-season, insists his side can cause an upset and feature alomgside Huddersfield Town in the third-round draw on Monday (7.10pm).

“It’s a one off, a banana skin for them and realistically the pressure is on them,” he said.

“We’re three levels below Wimbledon and on the day you need a bit of luck.

“But I can only think that Wimbledon will be coming to Curzon - fingers crossed - thinking that the job is half-done.

“We need all the obvious factors to drop into place and that’s what we’re hoping for.

“When they do you can get a shot and I’ve got no doubt that we will give a good account of ourselves.”

Also on Sunday, FC Halifax Town are in FA Cup action at Eastleigh, who have just made Martin Allen their new manager.