Huddersfield Town find out their FA Cup fate tonight with 44 Premier League and Championship sides joining the competition at the third round stage.
Here are the all-important details to know ahead of the draw.
When is the FA Cup third round draw?
The third round draw will take place tonight after 7pm.
The draw will be held before the final second round fixture between Slough Town and Rochdale, which kicks off at 7.45pm.
Where can I watch the draw?
Both the BBC and BT Sport will be showing the draw live.
You can follow the action on BBC2 or BT Sport 1, with both websites streaming the draw on their respective players.
You can also follow the action with our live blog, which will run from 7pm tonight.
Who can Town draw?
There are no seedings in the FA Cup so Town can face any other team in the draw.
When will the third round matches take place?
All the ties will take place on the weekend of Saturday, January 6.
Any replays are scheduled for the week commencing Monday, January 15.
Who are the favourites to win the FA Cup this season?
(Odds courtesy of SkyBet)
Man City 5/1
Manchester United 5/1
Chelsea 5/1
Tottenham 7/1
Arsenal 8/1
Liverpool 10/1
Everton 22/1
Southampton 25/1
Leicester 28/1
Newcastle United 40/1
West Ham 40/1
Watford 40/1
Selected others
Huddersfield Town 80/1
What are the ball numbers?
1 Bournemouth
2 Arsenal
3 Aston Villa
4 Barnsley
5 Birmingham
6 Bolton
7 Brentford
8 Brighton
9 Bristol City
10 Burnley
11 Burton Albion
12 Cardiff
13 Chelsea
14 Crystal Palace
15 Derby
16 Everton
17 Fulham
18 Huddersfield Town
19 Hull
20 Ipswich
21 Leeds
22 Leicester
23 Liverpool
24 Manchester City
25 Manchester United
26 Middlesbrough
27 Millwall
28 Newcastle
29 Norwich
30 Nottingham Forest
31 Preston
32 QPR
33 Reading
34 Sheffield United
35 Sheffield Wednesday
36 Southampton
37 Stoke
38 Sunderland
39 Swansea
40 Tottenham
41 Watford
42 West Brom
43 West Ham
44 Wolves
45 Woking / Peterborough
46 MK Dons
47 Newport County
48 Wycombe
49 Port Vale / Yeovil
50 Shrewsbury
51 Doncaster
52 Slough / Rochdale
53 AFC Wimbledon
54 Stevenage
55 Mansfield
56 Luton Town
57 Bradford
58 Blackburn / Crewe
59 Fylde / Wigan
60 Gillingham / Carlisle
61 Notts County
62 Forest Green / Exeter
63 Fleetwood / Hereford
64 Coventry City