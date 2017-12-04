Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town find out their FA Cup fate tonight with 44 Premier League and Championship sides joining the competition at the third round stage.

Here are the all-important details to know ahead of the draw.

When is the FA Cup third round draw?

The third round draw will take place tonight after 7pm.

The draw will be held before the final second round fixture between Slough Town and Rochdale, which kicks off at 7.45pm.

Where can I watch the draw?

Both the BBC and BT Sport will be showing the draw live.

You can follow the action on BBC2 or BT Sport 1, with both websites streaming the draw on their respective players.

You can also follow the action with our live blog, which will run from 7pm tonight.

Who can Town draw?

There are no seedings in the FA Cup so Town can face any other team in the draw.

When will the third round matches take place?

All the ties will take place on the weekend of Saturday, January 6.

Any replays are scheduled for the week commencing Monday, January 15.

Who are the favourites to win the FA Cup this season?

(Odds courtesy of SkyBet)

Man City 5/1

Manchester United 5/1

Chelsea 5/1

Tottenham 7/1

Arsenal 8/1

Liverpool 10/1

Everton 22/1

Southampton 25/1

Leicester 28/1

Newcastle United 40/1

West Ham 40/1

Watford 40/1

Selected others

Huddersfield Town 80/1

What are the ball numbers?

1 Bournemouth

2 Arsenal

3 Aston Villa

4 Barnsley

5 Birmingham

6 Bolton

7 Brentford

8 Brighton

9 Bristol City

10 Burnley

11 Burton Albion

12 Cardiff

13 Chelsea

14 Crystal Palace

15 Derby

16 Everton

17 Fulham

18 Huddersfield Town

19 Hull

20 Ipswich

21 Leeds

22 Leicester

23 Liverpool

24 Manchester City

25 Manchester United

26 Middlesbrough

27 Millwall

28 Newcastle

29 Norwich

30 Nottingham Forest

31 Preston

32 QPR

33 Reading

34 Sheffield United

35 Sheffield Wednesday

36 Southampton

37 Stoke

38 Sunderland

39 Swansea

40 Tottenham

41 Watford

42 West Brom

43 West Ham

44 Wolves

45 Woking / Peterborough

46 MK Dons

47 Newport County

48 Wycombe

49 Port Vale / Yeovil

50 Shrewsbury

51 Doncaster

52 Slough / Rochdale

53 AFC Wimbledon

54 Stevenage

55 Mansfield

56 Luton Town

57 Bradford

58 Blackburn / Crewe

59 Fylde / Wigan

60 Gillingham / Carlisle

61 Notts County

62 Forest Green / Exeter

63 Fleetwood / Hereford

64 Coventry City