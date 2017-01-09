Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town produced a professional performance to expertly dispatch League One outfit Port Vale in the FA Cup 3rd Round.

Goals from Jack Payne (2), Kasey Palmer and Harry Bunn gave David Wagner's side a comfortable 4-0 win at the John Smith's Stadium in front of a crowd of 11,715.

The win ended a run of six cup matches without a win, their last since beating Chesterfield in the Capital One Cup back in August 2014.

And supporters were full of praise for the team's cup display – especially debutant Izzy Brown who only joined the club less than 24 hours earlier.

SPH from Almondbury said: “Delightful football from Town - all the goals were well worked and the new guy, Izzy Brown, fitted in as if he had played here all season”

There was also good interplay between Brown and his fellow on-loan Chelsea team-mate Kasey Palmer, something that wasn't lost on Roger in Kirkburton: “Some link-up play was outstanding. Looks like the pairing of Palmer and Brown could be brilliant, they were almost telepathic at times and David Wagner is going to be spoilt for choice for team selection.”

Competition for places was something that was on Bill from Birkby's mind as well – especially with the performance of two-goal hero Jack Payne: “Jack Payne is the best player we have who isn't in the regular first team while Rajiv van La Parra and Joe Lolley's fight for the right wing slot will be interesting.

Golcar's Paul described the win as a 'solid display' while John all the way from Milton Keynes thought it wasn't 'too shabby against a VERY poor Port Vale'

Others were also quick to point out that although the performance was good it was against a struggling League One side - “a good professional job done on a poor Port Vale side. Jack Payne was very clinical while Izzy Brown is going to be a great asset” said Derek in Colne Valley.

Both from Wakefield, Paul described it as 'patient and professional' while Philip said it was a 'very good performance. All goals were first class.'

Deputising for the rested Danny Ward, Roy from Dagenham was full of praise for Joel Coleman saying, “Stood out for me as a first choice keeper. Dominated the area and not afraid to leave his six yard box. Inspired confidence in me.”

Kim from Golcar was also quick to praise the other squad players who came in and did a job: “Great performance from many outside the usual first team squad – Dean Whitehead, Jack Payne and Harry Bunn played very well and Izzy Brown showed real class.

Video Loading Video Unavailable Click to play Tap to play The video will start in 8 Cancel Play now Watch this video again Video will play in Share this video Watch Next

Scoring four goals was also a welcome sight for many fans with the likes of Chris Green from Dalton hoping it can be a springboard for more in the league.

He said: “If only we could trounce teams in the league like that - it would be a welcome change than just winning by the slenderest of margins.”

How to score more goals in the league though? It's a simple answer for Paul in Mirfield, “Still wanting two or three new signings – a striker is definitely needed!