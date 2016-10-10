Login Register
FA fine for Huddersfield Town boss

  • Updated
  • By

David Wagner has accepted a misconduct charge

Reading FC v Huddersfield Town, 24.09.2016: Huddersfield Town Head Coach David Wagner shakes hands with the match officials at the final whistle.
Huddersfield Town head coach David Wagner shakes hands with the match officials at the final whistle at the Madejski

Huddersfield Town head coach David Wagner has been fined £2,000 by the Football Association.

He accepted a misconduct charge following the Championship game at Reading on September 24.

The charge relates to Wagner’s reaction to referee James Linington following his side’s 1-0 defeat.

Town had Rajiv van La Parra red carded after 25 minutes by the Isle of Wight official and four other players cautioned.

Reading FC v Huddersfield Town, 24.09.2016: Rajiv van La Parra gets a second yellow card and is sent-off.
Rajiv van La Parra receiving a second yellow card against Reading

Van La Parra received two yellow cards in quick succession, the first for a foul, the second for dissent.

Skipper and centre-back Mark Hudson, full-backs Tommy Smith and Chris Lowe and forward Elias Kachunga were all yellow carded.

Town fell behind to Roy Beerens’ 41st-minute goal at the Madejski Stadium.

Despite their numerical disadvantage, Wagner’s battling side had the hosts worried in the second half.

Town have won both matches since that defeat and lead the table by two points.

