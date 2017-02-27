WATCH: Collin Quaner disappointed not to get on t

David Wagner will be forced to watch Huddersfield Town’s games against Manchester City and Newcastle United from the stands after receiving a two-game touchline ban.

The punishment comes after being found guilty of misconduct by the FA in relation to Town’s 2-1 SkyBet Championship win over Leeds United at the John Smith’s Stadium earlier this month.

Michael Hefele’s late winner sparked ugly touchline scenes as the German head coach ran onto the pitch to join his team’s celebrations.

Those actions sparked fury from the visitors’ bench and as the German boss went to return to his own technical area an altercation began with Leeds United boss Garry Monk.

Sets of staff and players from both sides were involved in the ensuing melee, resulting in both bosses being sent to the stands.

Huddersfield Town and Leeds United both admitted an FA charge of failing to ensure their players and/or officials conducted themselves in an orderly fashion and/or refrained from provocative behaviour in or around the 89th minute of the fixture.

The clubs have each been fined £10,000 and warned as to their future conduct following the game on February 5.

Town boss Wagner and Leeds’ Monk will serve touchline suspensions of two-matches and one-match respectively with immediate effect.

Wagner admitted entering the field of play in or around the 89th minute, in contravention of FA Rule E3, but denied his behaviour upon his return to the vicinity of the technical area amounted to improper conduct.

However, this breach was found proven following an Independent Regulatory Commission hearing today with the 45-year-old also fined £6,000 and warned as to his future conduct.

Monk admitted a breach of FA Rule E3 in that in or around the 89th minute, his behaviour amounted to improper conduct and was also fined £3,000 and warned as to his future conduct.