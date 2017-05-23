Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The Football Association has increased security at Wembley for the play-off final in response to the tragic events in Manchester last night.

And the English Football League have reassured fans of the security measures taken at Wembley ahead of the biggest match in Huddersfield Town's recent history.

The statements come in wake of the terrorist attack in Manchester, which killed 22 people and injured 59 more.

A lone suicide bomber detonated an explosive device at an Ariana Grande concert at Manchester Arena in what is the worst terrorist attack on Briitsh soil since 7/7.

An FA statement read: "Fan safety is of paramount importance and we have robust security measures in place at Wembley Stadium.

"In collaboration with the Metropolitan Police and the local authorities there will be an enhanced security operation for all upcoming events.

"All supporters are encouraged to arrive for events at Wembley Stadium as early as possible for security checks and to avoid any delays in entering the stadium.

And the EFL statement reads: "The thoughts and prayers of everyone associated with the EFL and its 72 Clubs are with all those affected by last night’s terrible events in Manchester.

"The EFL is fully aware of the security issues that football and other sporting events currently face and whilst there have been no specific threats in this country, our Security Advisor will be liaising with Wembley Stadium, the National Counter Terrorism Security Office (NaCTSO) and the Metropolitan Police to ensure the arrangements in place provide a safe and secure environment for all supporters attending this weekend’s Play-Off Final matches.



"The safety of fans remains our highest priority. The EFL takes security issues extremely seriously and we would urge all supporters planning to be at Wembley Stadium to be vigilant of their surroundings at all times, stay alert and not be alarmed."