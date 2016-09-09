Fact or fiction: Manager of the Month curse? Find out here

Huddersfield Town boss David Wagner with the Sky Bet Championship Manager of the Month Award for August.

The Manager of the Month award is a great honour for whichever boss it is bestowed upon, but many fans think there is a curse that comes with it.

With David Wagner winning the award for August, Town fans have flooded Twitter, expecting their side to be beaten at Elland Road on Saturday.

The 'Manager of the Month' curse is now Town's burden.

But is there really a curse that comes with the award?

Nine managers are given a trophy during the course of a season, meaning the curse affects nine matches every season.

Last year, four managers who received the award lost the next immediate fixture.

Aitor Karanka's Middlesbrough lost 2-0 to Reading after the Spaniard won September's award, but the other bosses to feel the cold hand of the curse did have tough games to handle.

Lee Carsley's Brentford lost 2-0 to Hull, Mick McCarthy's Ipswich lost 2-0 to Boro and Steve Bruce's Hull lost 1-0 to Burnley - hardly shock defeats for any of the beaten sides.

And in the same season four managers won their next matches after receiving the manager of the month award.

Chris Hughton's Brighton side beat Hull City in their first match in September and drew to Derby in their first match in May - a good set of results against decent opposition.

Boro beat Derby in early January and Rotherham beat Leeds in March after their managers had just been handed the so-called 'cursed' award.

And over the last six years there have been more wins for the boss' side after he had been given the manager of the month trophy.

In the 54 matches played directly after a manager has received the tainted trophy, the bestowed upon boss has won 22, drawing and losing 16 each.

Results after the Manager of the Month award

In the same six year spell, the Manager of the Month has seen his team face Leeds immediately after receiving the award, winning both times.

Neil Warnock's Rotherham beat Leeds at home in March last year and Brian McDermott's Reading achieved the same feat four years earlier.

Town's record is slightly worse than the average, with the last six Manager of the Month awards being followed by one win, three draws and two losses.

Lee Clark is the only Town manager to win a match after being handed the trophy, masterminding his side's 2-1 win over Colchester in May 2010.

And the only time a Huddersfield manager was handed a second tier Manager of the Month award - Lou Macari in December 2000 - the next match ended in a tie - a goalless draw with Stockport.

But bosses who receive the award ahead of a derby game tend to win the bragging rights.

The last 54 Manager of the Month awards in the Championship have been immediately followed by six derby matches.

Four of those matches ended in wins for the recognised boss - Sean Dyche's Burnley beat Blackburn Rovers in March last year, Eddie Howe's Bournemouth beat Brighton in November 2014, an Alex Neil led Norwich beat Ipswich in March 2015 and Neil Warnock's QPR beat Crystal palace in October 2010 - with all the victorious sides being promoted the same season.

The only derby loss after a boss was dubbed the Manager of the Month over the last six years came in November 2010 when Dave Jones' Cardiff were beaten 1-0 by Swansea at home.

Another statistic since 2010 that may again comfort Town fans is that Leeds have not won any of their matches against the Manager of the previous Month.

The Whites lost to Neil Warnock's resurgent Rotherham in April and were beaten 2-0 by Brian McDermott's Reading four years earlier.