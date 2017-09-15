The video will start in 8 Cancel

Huddersfield Town boss David Wagner believes it is back to reality for both his side and Leicester City as the teams get set to square off this weekend.

After achieving the impossible dream of reaching the top flight via the SkyBet Championship play-offs last season, Town began their inaugural Premier League campaign by collecting seven points from a possible nine.

However, a lacklustre display on Monday Night at West Ham United has seen the side come crashing back down to earth ahead of their Foxes clash at the John Smith’s Stadium on Saturday (kick-off 3pm).

Leicester City’s own fairytale began two seasons ago when charismatic Italian Claudio Ranieri spectacularly led the club to the 2015-16 Premier League title.

Yet despite the against-all-odds achievement, Ranieri was sacked just nine months later with the club one point above the relegation zone with 13 matches remaining.

Assistant Craig Shakespeare became caretaker manager, steering the side clear of relegation before assuming permanent control this summer.

And in comparison to Town’s impressive start to the season, Leicester currently lie fourth from bottom with their only points coming from a 2-0 home win over Brighton & Hove Albion.

However, Town boss Wagner believes their position belies their abundant quality but certainly believes the fairytale is well and truly over for them – as well as his own side.

“I cannot judge Leicester City on their results – only on their gameplan, on their individuals and their team qualities which are all very good,” the German coach said during his pre-match press conference.

“Of course, I like the story of Leicester City and it shows what the Premier League is all about.

“Even if you have small chances you have a chance to make your dreams come true.

“What Leicester and Huddersfield Town have done shows unbelievable heart but both fairytales are now over and we are in reality.

“They are a club and story I usually like but on Saturday we want to be successful against them.”