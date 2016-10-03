Huddersfield Town boss David Wagner has been linked with the vacant Aston Villa job following Roberto Di Matteo's sacking earlier today.

The Italian lasted just 124 days at the Midlands club and won just one of Villa's opening 11 matches of the Championship season, leaving Villa's promotion ambitions now hanging by a thread.

Wagner on the other hand has masterminded eight wins over the same period, steering Town to the top of the Championship table.

WATCH: Huddersfield Town players celebrate the victory over Ipswich with their fans

The German will likely be linked to any of the "big" jobs this season if Town keep performing the way they have and many people on social media are questioning why Wagner would leave the table-topping team to take over at 19th-placed Villa.

But that hasn't stopped Villa from dreaming. Here's what claret and blue fans had to say on Twitter.

I loved Sherwood's passion and enthusiasm for Villa, but his tactics were naive and questionable. #sherwood #avfc #rdm Wagner for me. — Jon (@jon_snowdon) October 3, 2016

It surely has to be Wagner or Smith for Villa manager. We need new ideas and energy not same old that Bruce or McCarthy would bring. #AVFC — Kevin Hughes (@kevinhughes348) October 3, 2016

David Wagner's claret and blue army #avfc — Carl Arrowsmith (@Carlos_1982) October 3, 2016

#AVFC David Wagner would be my No.1 choice - has worked alongside Klopp and his attacking style of football is what Villa need. — golfvilla (@bruce_amc) October 3, 2016

Right decision to axe Di Matteo. Xia must get next appointment right. Go for Wagner over Bruce IMO. Expect many Villa fans feel same. #AVFC — Jonathan Johnson (@Jon_LeGossip) October 3, 2016

David Wagner from huddesfeild would be a great appointment but doubt he'll leave them tbh #AVFC — nathan burgess (@brummienathan) October 3, 2016

And those tweets were met with laughter by Huddersfield Town fans who are convinced they will keep hold of their man.

Here's what the Town fans made of the rumours.

Hi @AVFCOfficial, you got rid off Di Matteo but please stay away from David Wagner. #htafc — Sivan John™ (@SivanJohn) October 3, 2016

When #avfc fans really think they can pinch David Wagner from #htafc pic.twitter.com/675jjAbbr9 — NonsenseHTFC (@NonsenseBoard) October 3, 2016

Top tip for #avfc fans betting on the new manager. Increase your odds of winning by eliminating Wagner. He will not be leaving #htafc — John Fiction (@bhamterrier) October 3, 2016

Why would Wagner go anywhere when he has this guy here #htafc #avfc pic.twitter.com/6dmYT7i8jR — Il Fenicottero (@Harrymyers99) October 3, 2016

#avfc think Wagner would drop everything to manage them. False sense of entitlement, the laughing stock of English football last year #htafc — Martyn Shaw (@Martynshaw) October 3, 2016

Wagner isn't going anywhere. Laughable to think he would leave #htafc to head to other clubs that are in state of flux. Not worried at all. — Billo (@Billo20Four7) October 3, 2016

We have already done better than #avfc premier league campaign from last season hahaha Wagner is staying — HappyHefele (@TheHEF44) October 3, 2016

And this tweet - from a Villa fan - says it all about the situation.