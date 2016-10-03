Login Register
"False sense of entitlement": Huddersfield Town and Aston Villa fans respond to David Wagner link

  • Updated
  • By

What both sets of fans had to say about the latest rumours surrounding David Wagner

Ipswich Town v Huddersfield Town, Portman Road, 01.10.16: Town Head Coach David Wagner salutes the travelling fans at the final whistle.
Town Head Coach David Wagner salutes the travelling fans

Huddersfield Town boss David Wagner has been linked with the vacant Aston Villa job following Roberto Di Matteo's sacking earlier today.

The Italian lasted just 124 days at the Midlands club and won just one of Villa's opening 11 matches of the Championship season, leaving Villa's promotion ambitions now hanging by a thread.

Wagner on the other hand has masterminded eight wins over the same period, steering Town to the top of the Championship table.

WATCH: Huddersfield Town players celebrate the victory over Ipswich with their fans

WATCH: Huddersfield Town players celebrate with the fans after sealing a 1-0 win over Ipswich Town
The German will likely be linked to any of the "big" jobs this season if Town keep performing the way they have and many people on social media are questioning why Wagner would leave the table-topping team to take over at 19th-placed Villa.

But that hasn't stopped Villa from dreaming. Here's what claret and blue fans had to say on Twitter.

And those tweets were met with laughter by Huddersfield Town fans who are convinced they will keep hold of their man.

Here's what the Town fans made of the rumours.

And this tweet - from a Villa fan - says it all about the situation.

