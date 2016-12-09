Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Fancy bidding for a match-worn Huddersfield Town Poppy shirt?

Sky Bet, the title sponsor of the EFL are auctioning hundreds of signed, match-worn Poppy shirts for The Royal British Legion.

Town wore the Poppy on their red ‘Ray Wilson’ kit for the away match at Cardiff City.

The shirts, from Sky Bet fixtures across November, are being auctioned on Sky Bet’s eBay page, along with 12 limited-edition match-balls emblazoned with the emblematic poppy logo.

There are also 48 shirts from Sky Bet League One and Two teams each with a poppy badge attached that will be auctioned for the cause.

This activity is supporting the Legion’s national campaign, Sport Remembers the Somme, to commemorate the role played by sporting men and women for the centennial year.

Shirts currently available to bid on include: Aston Villa, Barnsley, Birmingham City, Brighton & Hove Albion, Burton Albion, Cardiff City, Derby, Fulham, Leeds, Norwich, Town, Reading, Rotherham, Sheffield Wednesdday and Wigan Athletic.

Sky Bet spokesman Sandro Di Michele said: “We’re delighted to be continuing our relationship with the Royal British Legion into a third season after raising a terrific amount of money last year.

“The generosity shown by fans of Championship clubs was truly remarkable and we hope this year’s campaign will be no different.”

The Royal British Legion’s Chris Vernazza said: “We’d like to extend our gratitude to Sky Bet for supporting the Legion through the shirt auction once again this year.

“The money raised for the Poppy Appeal goes towards supporting vital services such as The Royal British Legion’s Family Holiday Breaks, providing the families of serving and ex-Service personnel the chance to take a break away from the strains of everyday life.”

The two previous Poppy shirt auctions have raised over £200,000 to date.

To bid on the shirt of your choice now, please visit: www.skybet.com/poppy