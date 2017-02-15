Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town are pushing all the right buttons at home and abroad as they prepare to take on Manchester City in the FA Cup.

Saturday’s likely sell-out fifth-round tie against the Premier League giants comes on the back of another sensational win for David Wagner’s side – this time a late, late show to grab a 3-2 victory at Rotherham.

The display received a resounding ‘wunderbar’ from Wagner’s homeland and also rounded off the perfect birthday for lifelong supporter Bill, from Birkby.

Supporters are queueing up to celebrate the team’s desire, ability and entertaining play.

Marco, in Germany, said: “Another great win.

“DW is a winner, has a great team and until the final whistle is blown there will always be someone capable of delivering the winning goal.

“An enthusiastic UTT from Germany!”

Bill expressed his feelings superbly.

“As a Town supporter of long standing, I’ve seen many opponents beat Town on their way to promotion through of mixture of ability, willpower, organisation and good fortune,” he said.

“Town’s turn to display these qualities in whatever proportions necessary to win each match put in front of them is long overdue, as well as being exhilarating, intoxicating and, frankly, for the money spent, hard to believe.

“It was my birthday and I had a great family day. Thanks, Town, for rounding the day off perfectly.”

Glenn, in Leigh, reckons the public of Huddersfield should be filling the stadium every week, not just for the visit of Pep Guardiola’s City.

“To all the Huddersfield public, get down and fill the stadium to capacity,” he recommended.

“With the backing of all the fans, the miracle could happen.

“The best times to be a Town fan for a decade after another fine performance.”

Brian, based in Brighouse, explained: “We have a desire no other side has in this division.

“We never take a backward step and it’s onwards and upwards for us under the guidance of Mr Wagner, who is light years in front of any other manager in this division.”

Kenny in Heckmondwike felt Town ground out the win when, on previous occasions, they might well have lost in similar circumstances, and Martyn described the victory as gutsy.

Stephen, who lives in Tenerife, penned: “This match was a real banana skin for Town and yet again we scrapped through right at the end.

“Not a convincing display, another scrappy affair, but another massive three points and now only four points behind Brighton and five behind Newcastle, who we have to play at home.

“Squeaky bottom time for those two sides as they are the odds-on favourites for automatic promotion. Bring it on!”

Paul Adamson, on the Examiner’s Town Facebook page, commented: “Power. Pace. Attacking threat. Goals. Passion.

“Their keeper was trying to slow it down all the time and Kachunga runs and grabs the ball all the time and puts it on the spot for the keeper to kick it out.

“Grabs a scarf off a fan at the end to celebrate with the fans (Kachunga). Absolutely brilliant for us.”