Huddersfield Town fans were generally happy with the performance and point against Stoke City – but they’re keen to see David Wagner’s side having more cracks at goal.

Supporters were delighted for Tom Ince to get his first competitive goal for the club but frustrated Town didn’t hammer home the advantage, leaving them vulnerable to Ramadan Sobhi’s equaliser.

Roger, from Kirkburton, summed up the Boxing Day fare with a philosophical edge.

“A game that we could have and maybe should have taken all three points from, but we are learning with every game and are proving a force to be contended with in the Premier League,” he said.

“The odd tweak in the transfer window and we will have a side well capable of a mid-table finish.

“Shows how far we have come when disappointed not to win against a very combative Stoke side.”

Richard, also from Kirkburton, praised Joe Lolley and picked out keeper Jonas Lossl as “out of this world”, while Geoff from Fixby wants to see a more clinical edge.

“Town were superior and looked far more accomplished than a mediocre Stoke, however the usual frailty continues to hold us back,” said Geoff.

“We are not clinical enough in front of goal.

“Lossl and Collin Quaner outstanding and, for me, Steve Mounié has yet to find his Terrier identity.”

Tony, in Salendine Nook, also feels Town’s No24 needs to buck up his ideas after being given chance to lead the line against Stoke.

“Very frustrating afternoon for Town,” he said.

“They lacked that killer punch in front of goal.

“Mounié proved ineffective again which, considering he cost north of £10m, is very disappointing.

“In January we need another bustling forward to add punch to the attack.”

Thurstonland-based Alison agrees Town need to make more of their chances.

“A good display and an exciting game - we really needed to convert one of several chances before Stoke equalised,” she explained.

“Some shooting practice might not go amiss as we do appear reluctant at times to have a dig.

“Still - onwards and upwards - at least, all things being equal, Laurent Depoitre should be on from the start against Burnley!”

Ian, in Newark, and Jason, from Taylor Hill, also want to see Town going for the jugular.

“Great attacking display let down a little by reluctance to shoot and some tame efforts,” said Ian.

“Lucky to be ahead at half time, but should have gone on to win.”

Jason said: “Played well but we were punished for not putting away one of our many chances when 1-0 up.

“Would like to see Town shoot more often, as we seem to try and walk the ball in to the net.

“Again, fans were outstanding.”

Fan Neil, from Thongsbridge, says Town need to loan or buy Danny Ings (from Liverpool), while Martin, from Gomersal, reckons Town need to make better decisions in the box.

Bryan, from Slaithwaite, rounded off the debate.

“Decent showing and deserved to win with the amount of possession and chances we had,” he ventured.

“Just let down by a poor final ball and wayward finishing.

“Still, it’s another point towards safety. Good to see Ince getting his first goal. Great atmosphere again!”