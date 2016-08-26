Fans making all the difference says Huddersfield Town midfielder

Dean Whitehead says the players are loving the big-match atmosphere at Huddersfield Town games this term.

The last three home matches, against Liverpool in pre-season, Brentford and Barnsley, have attracted a combined 59,646.

WATCH: Huddersfield Town boss David Wagner on Wolves striker Jon Dadi Bodvarsson

And on their travels, the Championship leaders have played before 52,079 at Newcastle United and 34,924 at Aston Villa.

David Wagner’s side have responded with a string of top performances, gaining 10 points from 12.

They are top of the second tier for the first time since December 1999.

And Whitehead and Co are aiming for three more points at the expense of today’s visitors Wolves.

It won’t be easy, because the third-placed Black Country side are also unbeaten, with eight points from four games.

Midfielder Whitehead, who missed the first three matches through suspension and played for the first time against Barnsley on Saturday, says the supporters can play their part.

Town have once again opened half the Chadwick Lawrence (South) Stand to season-card holders.

And the former Middlesbrough man said: “The crowd are making a real difference, both in terms of numbers and vocally.

“It feels like a proper football stadium now rather than one with not too much atmosphere, which happened at times last season.

“The fans are right behind us. They can see we have a group of lads who stick together and work hard but we’ve got some quality as well.

“It’s no surprise to us that we’ve started well – although I’m sure it is to other people – but within the group we are tight and confident.”