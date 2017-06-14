The video will start in 8 Cancel

Huddersfield Town will travel to Selhurst Park to take on Crystal Palace in their first Premier League game ever.

The trip to the Eagles is followed up by a home games against Newcastle United and Southampton before the teams take a break for the first international fixtures of the season.

Town fans were mostly pleased with the fixtures, with the Premier League season now quick becoming a reality.

One point of contention is Town's run-in, which ends with matches against Chelsea, Everton, Manchester City and Arsenal, however the supporters know their team will have to play everyone twice no matter the dates.

Here's the best of social media following the fixture release...