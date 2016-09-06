Fantasy football - are there any new signings worth adding to your team?

Should you sign any of these players for your Fantasy Football side?

A wealth of talent has joined the Premier League since the last fantasy football transfer deadline.

To try and help fantasy managers decide whether or not to snap up those players, the Examiner have had a look through their stats over the last couple of seasons to pinpoint the new signings that might be worth considering.

Islam Slimani (Leicester City)

Islam Slimani has moved from Sporting Lisbon to Leicester City for a club-record £29m.

Leicester signed Slimani from Sporting Lisbon for a club-record £29m and it’s not hard to see why.

The Algerian striker scored an incredible 27 goals in 33 league appearances for Sporting last season as well as scoring 12 in 21 league games the season before.

That means Slimani has scored an average of 0.7 goals per league game over the last two seasons, more than any other player to have joined a Premier League side since the last round of fantasy football games.

Slimani has also set up 11 league goals for his team mates in the last two seasons, coming at a rate of one every 4.9 matches, which is the fifth best ratio of any of the new signings.

Lucas Perez (Arsenal)

Arsenal unveil new signing Lucas Perez at their training ground late last month.

Arsenal’s new forward appears to be a star on the rise, scoring 17 goals in 36 league games last season (0.5 per game) which was an improvement on the six from 21 games he scored the season before (0.3 per game) and the nine from 31 the season before that (0.3 per game).

Whether last season was a flash in the pan remains to be seen, but the Spaniard appears to be quite a creative player as well, making 11 assists last season, more than any of the other new signings. He has averaged one assist every 3.8 games over the last two seasons, the second best ratio of any of the new players.

Markus Henriksen (Hull City)

Cedric Soares of Portugal challenges Markus Henriksen of Norway during an International Friendly.

No midfielder signed since the last round of games has scored as many goals as Henriksen over the last two seasons - putting away 12 in 28 league games last season and seven in 22 the season before.

That gives Hull’s new signing a 0.4 goal per game ratio over the last two seasons, the same as new Arsenal forward Lucas Perez.

Sofiane Boufal

Lille's midfielder Sofiane Boufal celebrates after scoring a goal for the French side.

Southampton’s new midfielder runs Henriksen close when it comes to goals, bagging 11 in 29 league games last season as well as seven in 30 the season before.

He’s also proficient when it comes to assisting having set up four for his team mates last season and 10 for them the season before.

Alfie Mawson (Swansea City)

Alfie Mawson equalises for Barnsley against Huddersfield Town during the recent clash between the two sides.

Swansea’s new signing from Barnsley scored an impressive six league goals last season and seven the season before that - not bad going for a central defender.

However, those stats do come with a catch: Mawson was playing in League One last season and League Two the season before.

Stepping up a level doesn’t seem to caused him too much trouble though, especially seeing as he scored two goals in the four Championship games he played for Barnsley this season.

Adama Traore (Middlesbrough)

Adama Traore has moved from Aston Villa to Middlesbrough after an unhappy spell at Villa Park.

Things didn’t really work out at Aston Villa for the ex-Barcelona player, managing just two assists and no goals in 10 league games for Villa.

However, his figures for Barcelona B are more encouraging.

He managed 14 assists in 37 league games in his last season in Barcelona, which when added to his Villa figures means he made an assist once every 2.9 matches over the last two campaigns.

That’s a better assist ratio than any of the other recent Premier League signings have managed.