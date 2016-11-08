Huddersfield Town's dip into the German market last summer has been well documented, with Elias Kachunga, Michael Hefele, Chris Lowe, Christopher Schindler and Jon Gorenc Stankovic all joining from the German leagues - not forgetting German head coach David Wagner who celebrates his first anniversary at Town this week.

And most of the German contingent - in particular Kachunga and Hefele - have emerged as firm fan-favourites already this season, with the pair having the catchiest of chants sung in their honour.

And the Town chants are so good we didn't want the German players of the squad to miss out on them.

Video thumbnail, WATCH: Huddersfield Town fans unable to roar their side to victory over Birmingham City
WATCH: Town fans in fine voice against Birmingham City

So here are some of the best chants heard on the John Smith's Stadium terraces translated into German by Bayer Leverkusen and adopted Town fan, Prashanth Veeranki.

Weirdly, some of the German lyrics fit really well into the chants...

Huddersfield Town 1 Derby County 0, 22.10.16: Elias Kachunga celebrates his stoppage time winner.
Elias Kachunga

Ain't nobody, like Kachunga

Ain't nobody, like Kachunga;

Es gibt keiner, wie Kachunga;

Makes me happy, makes me feel this way.

Macht mich glücklich, macht mich so glücklich.

Leeds United 0 Huddersfield Town 1, 10.09.16: Town's Aaron Mooy celebrates scoring his sides goal.
He's got no hair

He's got no hair but we don't care, Aaron, Aaron Mooy.

Er hat keine Haare, aber ist mir egal, Aaron, Aaron Mooy.

Huddersfield Town 1 Derby County 0, 22.10.16: Head Coach David Wagner celebrates the win.
We're on our way

We're on our way,

Wir sind auf dem Weg,

We're on our way,

Wir sind auf dem Weg,

Up the football league,

An die Spitze der Liga,

We're on our way,

Wir sind auf dem Weg,

How we get there I don't know,

Wie wir da ankommen weiß ich nicht,

How we get there I don't care,

Wie wir da ankommen ist mir egal,

All I know is that Town are on their way.

Ich weiß nur, dass Town sind auf dem weg.

Huddersfield Town manager David Wagner celebrates with club mascot Terry Terrier

Ooh, to be a Terrier

Ooh to be a,

Ooh um ein,

Ooh to be a Terrier.

Ooh um ein Terrier zu sein.

Town flags on display at the Brentford match

Blue and white army

We're the blue and white army,

Wir sind die Armee in blau und weiß,

We're the blue and white army,

Wir sind die Armee in blau und weiß,

We're the blue and white army.

Wir sind die Armee in blau und weiß.

Huddersfield Town Open Training Session, John Smith's Stadium, 27.10.16: Young fans look on.
Since I was young

Since I was young, I follow them;

Seit ich jung war, folge ich ihnen;

HTFC, the team for me.

HTFC, das Team für mich.

Huddersfield Town's Billy Smith scores the winning goal, a penalty, against Preston North End in the 1922 FA Cup Final at Stamford Bridge

Those were the days

Those were the days my friend,

Das waren die Tage, mein Freund,

We thought they'd never end,

Wir dachten, sie würden nie enden,

We won the league three times in a row,

Wir gewannen die Liga drei Mal in Folge,

We won the FA Cup,

Wir gewannen den FA Cup,

And now we going up,

Und jetzt gehen wir nach oben,

We are the Town,

Wir sind the Town,

Oh yes we are the Town.

Oh ja, wir sind the Town.

The South stand

We do what we want

We're Huddersfield Town,

Wir sind Huddersfield Town,

We do what we want.

Wir tun, was wir wollen.

