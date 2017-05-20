Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Sheffield Wednesday forward Fernando Forestieri has taken to social media to apologise to fans following his penalty miss on Wednesday.

Forestieri, who has so regularly tormented Town, had his crucial penalty saved by Danny Ward to send the Terriers to Wembley.

Town will now face Reading FC in the play-off final, with the Owls experiencing play-off heartbreak for the second season running.

With the penalty scores at 4-3, the Argentine needed to find the net to send the spot kicks to sudden death, but Welsh international Ward guessed right and kept out Forestieri's tame penalty.

And the Wednesday man took to Twitter to apologise to the fans.

He wrote: "I am very gutted to not give you the fans what you deserve.

"For me this is the worst feeling I have felt in my life.

"I just want to say thanks to all the fans and my teammates for everything."