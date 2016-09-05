FIFA fever is setting in with the launch of the newest edition just a few weeks away.

Leaks and releases have been appearing non-stop over the past few weeks with football fans and gamers around the world unable to contain their excitement for FIFA 17.

With new modes, new teams and new players added to the upcoming game, this FIFA is set to be the biggest and best produced yet.

Here we take you through the basic details of the release and what you can expect from the newest EA Sports offering.

When is it released?

FIFA 17 is due to be released in the UK on September 29 on PS4, PS3, Xbox One, Xbox 360 and PC - with the US date two days earlier.

Mobile versions for Apple and Android devices are also due to be released by EA Sports, but a date hasn't been set for these platforms yet.

Xbox One and PS4 players will have to fork out £54.99 for the basic disc, with the super deluxe edition costing £69.99.

Is there a demo?

Oh yes.

If you can't wait until September 29 the demo is out a couple of weeks earlier - but no date has officially been announced.

Our sister publication, the Manchester Evening News, claim the game is demo will be available for download between September 9 and 13.

It's likely the demo will feature five to 10 of the world's top teams with short head-to-head matches available to players.

What's new about it?

Apart from all the updated squads and ratings, EA Sports have changed game engine for the latest FIFA installment.

Ignite has been used to power he most recent FIFA games, but EA Sports have switch to the Frostbite engine - the one used in Star Wars Battlefront, Battlefield and Need for Speed.

On the new engine, executive producer David Rutter said: "Frostbite unlocks a whole new world of possibilities for the FIFA franchise and its fans.

"We have never been as excited as we are today about the future of football and the experiences we are going to deliver in FIFA 17."

And a press release EA Sports released reads: "Frostbite delivers authentic, true-to-life action, takes players to new football worlds, and introduces fans to characters full of depth and emotion."

So we should see the realest FIFA yet.

Are there any new modes?

There's a much-talked about story mode in FIFA 17 - 'The Journey' - where players take control of Alex Hunter, a rising star in football.

The trailer shows Hunter at Manchester United after having chosen the Red Devils over a host of big name clubs as he starts out on his football career.

Gamers make decision on and off the pitch, taking control of the youngster's private and professional life.

It is not clear yet whether players can choose transfers, agents or living arrangements yet, but the new mode is set to be the biggest addition to a FIFA game since Ultimate Team was introduced in FIFA 09.

Do we know any new ratings or stats?

There have been several leaks in the build-up to FIFA 17's release, with all the top teams - other then Huddersfield Town - having their teams' preliminary stats revealed on Twitter.

EA Sports have also been drip-feeding the finalised player stats themselves, with the 50 highest rated players being revealed bit by bit until September 27.

Here are those we know already:

50. Blaise Matuidi - 86

49. Marcelo - 86

48. Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang - 86

47. Dimitri Payet - 86

46. Arhen Robben - 87

45. James Rodriguez - 87

44. David Silva - 87

43. Karim Benzema - 87

42. Arturo Vidal - 87

41. Sergio Busquets - 87

40. Samir Handanovic - 87

39. Mats Hummels - 87

38. Thomas Muller - 87

37. Angel Di Maria - 87

36. Alexis Sanchez - 87

35. Ivan Rakitic - 87

34. Jan Oblak - 87

33. Leonadro Bonucci - 87

32. David Alaba - 87

31. Hugo LLoris - 88

30. Eden Hazard – 88

29. Giorgio Chiellini – 88

28. Petr Cech – 88

27. Toni Kross – 88

26. Gianluigi Buffon – 88

25. Marco Reus – 88

24. Iniesta – 88

23. Diego Godin – 88

22. Philipp Lahm – 88

21. Kevin De Bruyne – 88

20. Pepe – 88

19. Gonzalo Higuain – 88

18. Paul Pogba – 88

17. Antoine Griezmann – 88

16. Thiago Silva – 89

15. Luka Modric – 89

14. Sergio Ramos – 89

13. Thibaut Courtois – 89

12. Mesut Ozil – 89

11. Sergio Aguero – 89

10. David De Gea – 90

9. Robert Lewandowski – 90

8. Jerome Boateng – 90

7. Zlatan Ibrahimovic – 90

6. Gareth Bale – 90

5. Manuel Neuer – 92

4. Luis Suarez – 92

In addition, team budgets have been released for the manager mode on FIFA 17, with the two Manchester clubs topping the table in terms of funds.

From lowest to highest, the Premier League transfer budgets on FIFA 17 are:

Burnley £26,352,166

Hull £27,277404

Watford £27,718,716

Middlesbrough £27,850,290

Bournemouth £28,396,952

Swansea £30,916,380

West Brom £30,916,380

Crystal Palace £31,597,382

Tottenham £35,165,128

Sunderland £40,663,000

Southampton £43,005,044

Leicester £47,431,788

Everton £47,638,276

Liverpool £62,906,076

West Ham £63,752,556

Stoke £68,928,672

Arsenal £76,501,448

Chelsea £84,256,840

Manchester City £100,981,872

Manchester United £106,040,664