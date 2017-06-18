Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

EA Sports have released the first details of FIFA 18 this week.

FIFA has become an addiction for many football fans, with the game going from strength-to-strength since it's inception in 1993.

And now fans look forward to the newest version of the game every year, with players snapping up copies in their droves.

If you're a FIFA fan, here's everything you need to know about the newest edition of the game.

When will it be released?

The game will be launched on September 26 in the US, with the UK release date set for September 29.

An early-access period begins three days earlier.

How much is it?

EA Sports are yet to announce the price of the game, but the games tend to cost around £40.

Which consoles will it be on?

FIFA 18 will be available to play on PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC.

A 'Gold Version' will be launched for the PS3 and Xbox 360, but it will be an update in name only, with none of the new features included.

The squads will be updated however.

Who is the cover star this time?

Cristiano Ronaldo was unveiled as the cover star last week.

What new leagues are being added?

The Chinese Super League will be added to the game for FIFA 18.

Players will therefore be able to play as Carlos Tevez, Oscar and Alexandre Pato and pit the likes of Shanghai Shenhua against Huddersfield Town.

Will The Journey return?

Yes. FIFA 18 will include the second part of Alex Hunter's career, with the game mode first being introduced in last year's game.

The new edition will allow players to customise the character's looks and clothes and will also include some other - yet to be revealed - playable characters.

When will the player ratings be announced?

According to EA Sports, the ratings are one of the last things that are put into the game.

Last year the ratings were revealed a week ahead of the game's launch and could be again this time around.