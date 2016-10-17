Fifth win running for Huddersfield Town Ladies

Emily Heckler was on target for Huddersfield Town Ladies

Huddersfield Town Ladies are through to the third round of the FA Women’s Premier League Plate after a hard-fought win over Guiseley Vixens.

Ash Vickers’ side needed penalties to get the better of Guiseley, who lead the Northern First Division (Town are fifth in the Northern top flight).

With ex-Town managers Glen Preston and Kyle O’Reilly in charge of Guiseley, it was never going to be an easy game.

But Town could have been out of sight in the first 15 minutes.

Debbie Hastings netted just two in, breaking into the box and prodding the ball past the home keeper.

Then Kate Mallin hit a post and there were chances for Emily Heckler and Katie Nutter (left).

But Guiseley equalised with their first attack in the 18th minute.

Laura Carter made an excellent low save, but the ball fell to former Town player Alarna Fuller, who made no mistake from close range.

Town regained the lead on 36 minutes, when Millie Turner played a ball over the top for Hastings to run on to and score her second.

Guiseley started the second half stronger and peppered Town’s area, but were denied a goal.

With an hour gone, Danielle Biglin played in Heckler to extend Town’s lead.

But Guiseley threw caution to the wind and with 14 minutes remaining, Carter pulled off a fine save.

But the home side pulled one back within 60 seconds, then equalised controversially on 83 minutes, with Carter claiming she had been fouled when leaping for a high ball.

Carter pulled off a fine low save in the final minute to send the tie into extra time.

Heckler put Town ahead again eight minutes into the additional half hour.

But a minute into the second period, defender Amy Battel’s own goal levelled things again.

In the shoot-out, it was 4-4 after 10 penalties.

Charley Evans scored for Town in sudden death, then Carter saved from he former teammate Liv DaCosta.

That clinched a fifth straight win for Town, who are without a game this weekend.

Town’s academy team went second in he Sheffield and Hallamshire Women’s League First Division with a 2-1 win at Dinnington Town.

Robyn Harris scored both goals for Town.

Staveley Miners Welfare visit on Sunday (2.00).