Login Register
My account
Logout
Save HRI A&E Join fight to save Huddersfield's A&E
Have a burning question about Huddersfield?
Trending Huddersfield Town FC M62 Kirklees Magistrates Court Save Huddersfield A&E

Fifth win running for Huddersfield Town Ladies

  • Updated
  • By

Ash Vickers' side needed penalties to see off Guiseley Vixens in cup-tie

Emily Heckler was on target for Huddersfield Town Ladies

Huddersfield Town Ladies are through to the third round of the FA Women’s Premier League Plate after a hard-fought win over Guiseley Vixens.

Ash Vickers’ side needed penalties to get the better of Guiseley, who lead the Northern First Division (Town are fifth in the Northern top flight).

With ex-Town managers Glen Preston and Kyle O’Reilly in charge of Guiseley, it was never going to be an easy game.

But Town could have been out of sight in the first 15 minutes.

Debbie Hastings netted just two in, breaking into the box and prodding the ball past the home keeper.

Then Kate Mallin hit a post and there were chances for Emily Heckler and Katie Nutter (left).

But Guiseley equalised with their first attack in the 18th minute.

Laura Carter made an excellent low save, but the ball fell to former Town player Alarna Fuller, who made no mistake from close range.

Town regained the lead on 36 minutes, when Millie Turner played a ball over the top for Hastings to run on to and score her second.

Guiseley started the second half stronger and peppered Town’s area, but were denied a goal.

With an hour gone, Danielle Biglin played in Heckler to extend Town’s lead.

But Guiseley threw caution to the wind and with 14 minutes remaining, Carter pulled off a fine save.

But the home side pulled one back within 60 seconds, then equalised controversially on 83 minutes, with Carter claiming she had been fouled when leaping for a high ball.

Carter pulled off a fine low save in the final minute to send the tie into extra time.

Heckler put Town ahead again eight minutes into the additional half hour.

But a minute into the second period, defender Amy Battel’s own goal levelled things again.

In the shoot-out, it was 4-4 after 10 penalties.

Charley Evans scored for Town in sudden death, then Carter saved from he former teammate Liv DaCosta.

That clinched a fifth straight win for Town, who are without a game this weekend.

Town’s academy team went second in he Sheffield and Hallamshire Women’s League First Division with a 2-1 win at Dinnington Town.

Robyn Harris scored both goals for Town.

Staveley Miners Welfare visit on Sunday (2.00).

Comments
Show more comments

Recently Published

Huddersfield Town boss David Wagner to watch Liverpool vs Manchester United

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp and Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho are set to go head-to-head tonight.

Town's Head Coach is set to travel to Anfield to watch his mate Jurgen Klopp's side face their bitter Premier League rivals

Previous Articles

Punters v Pundits: 10 points separate all five contenders this week

Who got the most predictions right following the international break?

Related Tags

In The News
Barclay's Premier League
Teams
Huddersfield Town Ladies
Huddersfield Town FC

Football News

Recommended in Football News

Most Read in Sport

Huddersfield Town 0 Sheffield Wednesday 1,16.10.16: Town's Jonathan Hogg battles for the ball with Wednesday's David Jones.
  1. Huddersfield Town FC
    Jonathan Hogg is an unsung hero and 4 other things we learned from Huddersfield Town's defeat to Sheffield Wednesday
  2. Huddersfield Town FC
    Lack of cutting edge and strange refereeing decisions: What you said about Huddersfield Town's defeat to Sheffield Wednesday
  3. David Wagner
    Huddersfield Town boss David Wagner hails record John Smith's Stadium attendance
  4. Huddersfield Town FC
    Sheffield Wednesday boss Carlos Carvalhal on the key to beating Huddersfield Town
  5. Huddersfield Giants RLFC
    So why have Huddersfield Giants switched to a Friday night?

Recommended on Examiner

Huddersfield Examiner

Journalists

Doug Thomson
Huddersfield Town correspondent
Chris Roberts
Huddersfield Giants correspondent
Louise Cooper
Crime correspondent
Nick Lavigueur
Health Correspondent
Joanne Douglas
Local Government Correspondent
Linda Whitwam
Education Correspondent
Henryk Zientek
Business Correspondent
Martin Shaw
Mirfield Correspondent