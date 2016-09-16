Login Register
Find out Harry Bunn's targets for Huddersfield Town this season...

The 23-year-old frontman is enjoying his role in David Wagner’s system and believes the squad and fans are united

Brighton & Hove Albion v Huddersfield Town, 13.09.2016: Harry Bunn in action for Town.
Brighton & Hove Albion v Huddersfield Town, 13.09.2016: Harry Bunn in action for Town.

Harry Bunn is in no mood to drop out of Huddersfield Town ’s rotation pool now he’s over his pre-season injury.

The 23-year-old made successive starts against Leeds United and Brighton and Hove Albion – his first of the Championship campaign after two previous substitute shots.

He’s enjoying his role in David Wagner ’s system and being part of a squad challenging right at the top of the table.

That’s never been the case since the forward stepped into the first-team reckoning, so he’s determined to make the most of what the coming months could bring.

WATCH: David Wagner is undecided on his squad to face QPR this weekend

“The boss likes to rotate, that’s just something he does, but I’m hoping to stay in as much as possible,” said Bunn, left, who played bit parts in the home wins over Barnsley and Wolves .

“Hopefully I can get more match minutes under my belt, build up my fitness and continue to play, because when we are playing like we are and winning, everyone is happy.

“It’s brilliant to be up where we are in the table and it just shows that the size of the club doesn’t matter, if the players believe in the manager and what he is doing then anything is possible.

“And that’s what the boss has said to us about this season – anything is possible, no limits – so hopefully we can carry on the way we’ve been going.”

WATCH: David Wagner wants no "negative vibrations" on Saturday

Bunn would have liked to have been involved in the first four league and cup games but was sidelined after being injured on the pre-season trip to Austria, where Town played Werder Bremen and FC Ingolstadt.

“I was unfortunate to pick up a hamstring problem towards the end of pre-season but it’s good to be back now and great to have started a couple of games,” he explained.

“The first one at Leeds was a bit tiring, because we worked very hard to get that very good win, but it’s just a matter of kicking on from here, and hopefully I can do that.

“No-one is getting ahead of themselves, we are simply taking it game by game, but we have a really good team ethic and work ethic and when people talk about our togetherness, it’s definitely true.

“It’s that togetherness which brought us through games like Newcastle and Aston Villa and enabled us to pick up the win at Leeds.

“The fans have been brilliant too in every single match we’ve played, and it’s great to know they are right behind us.”

