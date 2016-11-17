Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town will be backed by around 1,000 travelling fans when they take on Cardiff City.

David Wagner’s side return to action after the international break placed third in the Championship and looking for a 10th win of the campaign.

While Town have won only one of their last five, they performed well in the 1-1 home draw against Birmingham City and fans are enthusiastic about their chances against former manager Neil Warnock’s side – which features a handful of former Town players in Anthony Pilkington, Sean Morrison, Jazz Richards, Emyr Huws and Lee Peltier.

Video Loading Video Unavailable Click to play Tap to play The video will start in 8 Cancel Play now Watch this video again Video will play in WATCH: Town Boss David Wagner on being a football manager Share this video Watch Next

Town are expecting ticket sales to pick up from the 568 already purchased, and they have an allocation of 1,300 for the Cardiff City Stadium.

Supporters will have to be ready for it being busy in the Welsh capital.

The Wales rugby union side are hosting Japan at the Millennium Stadium and it’s a 2.30 kick-off for them, so roads and public transport are sure to be very busy.

Town, of course, have skipper Mark Hudson making a return to his former stomping ground.