Huddersfield Town’s Pedal 4 Pounds fund-raising cyclists will be taking the Wagner Way next year.

They will again be boosting the coffers of the Keep It Up campaign, the partnership between Town’s Academy and the Yorkshire Air Ambulance.

The eighth annual event, in association with Huddersfield firm Made by Cooper, will start at Town head coach David Wagner’s old club Borussia Dortmund.

Those taking part will leave Huddersfield by coach on the afternoon of Tuesday, May 2, heading to Hull for the 7.00pm ferry to Rotterdam.

They will arrive at Dortmund the following day, with the ride back from the Westfalenstadion starting at noon.

It’s 45 miles to the first overnight stop of Wesel.

The second leg of 42 miles on Thursday, May 4 will take riders across the border into the Netherlands, with the destination Nijmegen.

Friday, May 5 is set aside for the longest section, 88 miles to Rotterdam in time for the evening ferry back to Hull.

Finally, the cyclists will make the 80-mile trip back to PPG Canalside for a pie and peas celebration on Saturday, May 6.

The traditional lap of honour around the John Smith’s Stadium will take place before the Championship clash with Cardiff City on Sunday, May 7 (noon kick-off).

Town hope 120 will take part, with each asked to raise a minimum of £750 for the Keep It Up campaign.

It’s a £250 registration fee, covering the cost of the ferries and the hotels.

Riders also need to complete a medical form.

Places will be assigned on a first come, first served basis.

Town ambassador Andy Booth said: “The Pedal for Pounds announcements are now one of the most anticipated dates in the calendar. I know because I get the questions!

“We always work hard to make the rides different, as we could see from the success of the Shankly Tour last season, and I think the Wagner Way certainly fits the bill.

“Several fans have suggested this as a possibility since the day David and Christoph Buhler joined us in November of last year.

“We’ve tried to take care of every detail to make things as easy as possible for the riders.

“We expect the event to be very popular, but it is limited to 120 due to the ferry bookings.

“I’d urge anyone who is interested to complete the sign-up process as quickly as possible to avoid disappointment!

“As always, thanks to all the volunteers and staff who make the ride possible."

Made by Cooper, based in St George’s Square, have a worldwide reputation for quality and design.

They create enamel lapel pin badges, patches, medals and toys, with 40% of customers in the USA.

The seven previous Pedal 4 Pounds rides have raised more than £1m.

Donations can be made at www.justgiving.com/keepitupcampaign or by texting KIUP99 £5 (or any other amount) to 70070.