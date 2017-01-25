Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Aaron Mooy will celebrate Australia Day tomorrow by trying to prove he’s ready to return to action for Huddersfield Town.

The 26-year-old from Sydney will know that family and friends are celebrating the national holiday with barbecues, beers and banter back home on the beaches.

But Mooy – who missed the 2-0 victory against Ipswich Town because of a back injury, his first absence of the season – has work in mind to catch the eye of head coach David Wagner.

Mooy is desperate to play in Saturday’s FA Cup fourth-round trip to Rochdale, although it may have to be as a substitute, like in the 4-0 third-round victory against Port Vale when he replaced Phil Billing on 67 minutes.

Fans are expecting Wagner to make a few changes to the starting line-up at Spotland and possibly give a debut to newly-signed £500,000 striker Collin Quaner, who didn’t have international clearance to face Ipswich following his transfer from Union Berlin (of the second division in Germany).

Mooy has been arguably Town’s player of the season so far and Wagner will be keen to have him available as quickly as possible – confirming before the Ipswich match that the Socceroo and Kasey Palmer would be expected back in the reckoning to face Keith Hill’s League One play-off chasers.

And the Caltex Socceroos have noted Down Under that Mooy is one of three Championship midfielders currently trying to overcome an injury, the others being Mile Jedinak of Aston Villa and Jackson Irvine of Burton Albion.