WATCH: What's In Store at Huddersfield Town this Christmas

The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

With just over a fortnight until Christmas, now is the time to grab yourself the perfect Huddersfield Town stockfiller.

From the usual replica kits, hats and scarves to presents with a festive feel such as baubles, gnomes and calenders – there's something for all the family this festive period.

With stores at the John Smith's Stadium and the Packhorse in Huddersfield Town Centre there is no excuse to get shopping for that perfect gift right now.

And with presents available online with postage and packing options across the UK and Europe, there is no reason to leave it to the last minute.

But if you still in need a bit of inspiration, Examiner Football Writer Blake Welton popped down to find out what was in-store in the hope of grabbing a bargain.

Watch the video above and for more information on opening times and last postal dates visit the HTAFC Megastore website.