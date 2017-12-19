Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

With Christmas fast approaching and ideas to find the perfect gifts for loved ones potentially running dry, Huddersfield Town's club stores may have the solution for you...

The shop at the Packhorse centre has been busy providing customers with the perfect gifts for Town fans and although Christmas postal delivery is now over, if you can make it down to the outlet or John Smith’s Stadium, you may find the ideal present.

Open nine till five in the run up to Christmas, and nine till one Christmas Eve, there is still plenty of opportunity for a visit to either.

Items range from the usual kits, hats and scarves to festive stocking fillers accessories such as the popular calendars, mugs, and their very own Terry the Terrier teddies.

The classic and alternative kits remain popular as well, with shirt printing priced at £10 for both name and number.

The Premier League logo is of course a hit from Town’s recent SkyBet Championship promotion, as well as the sought-after shirt names of Aaron Mooy, Christopher Schindler and record signing Steve Mounie.

And after the success the club has had in 2017, a gift to remember this history-making year is a must for any loved one and passionate fan of David Wagner's side.

Have a look at the video above where Sports Writer Tegan Parish speaks to Huddersfield Town Packhorse Store manager Jill Holland on the festive offerings.