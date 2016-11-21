Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Tickets for Huddersfield Town's game at Burton Albion on Tuesday, December 13 (7.45) are now on tiered sale.

It's the first time the two have ever met and the game is expected to bring high demand from Town fans.

It's been a rapid rise by the Brewers, who were formed in 1950 and secured promotion to the now National League in 2002 under Nigel Clough.

After winning promotion to League Two in 2009 the Staffordshire side went on to win back-to-back promotions in 2015 and this year.

It's all-ticket for Town fans, with 1,350 terrace places and 340 available.

The priority for seating is for families and seniors with tickets now on sale for Terriers on Tour members, Blue and White Foundation members and Patrons who are also season card holders.

Sales to all season-card holders will start on Wednesday (9.30am) and to Blue and White Foundation members and Patrons next Tuesday, November 29, at 9.30am.

Any remaining tickets going on general sale on Wednesday, November 30.

Prices range from £20-24 for adults, £18-22 for Over 65s and 17-22-year-olds and £7-14 for Under 17s.

For more information as well as information on coach travel visit the Huddersfield Town website or call the ticket office on 01484 484 123.