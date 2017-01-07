Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town face Port Vale in the FA Cup third round today, with head coach David Wagner keen on improving his cup record and taking Town one step closer to Wembley.

Despite being in different divisions, Town and Port Vale are familiar foes, having played against each other 75 times in competitive matches.

Here Adam Whiteside looks at five of the most memorable matches.

Port Vale 2-4 Huddersfield Town – August 9, 2011 - League Cup

The last meeting between Town and Port Vale came back in 2011 in a first round League Cup tie at Vale Park.

Town managed to overcome their fellow League One side in an early season six-goal thriller after falling behind.

Gary Roberts gave Vale the lead after finishing well from close-range but Town soon turned the game round thanks to a Lee Novak double.

Novak poked home from six yards before smashing home following an accurate pass from Jack Hunt.

Hunt got himself on the scoresheet after the break with a fantastic finish and the tie was wrapped up when Towns’ Gary Roberts curled a 25-yard free-kick past Chris Martin in the Vale goal.

Doug Loft scored a late consolation for the hosts from the penalty spot but a comeback was never on the cards.

Town drew Premier League side Everton in the second round and suffered a 5-1 drubbing at Goodison Park, ending any hopes of a League Cup run in 2011.

Port Vale 0-1 Huddersfield Town – November 28, 2009 – FA Cup

Huddersfield Town and Port Vale would meet again the following season - this time in the second round of the FA Cup - and Town managed to avenge their late defeat in 2008 with a narrow victory over their League Two opponents.

Town defender Nathan Clarke scored a sensational overhead kick worthy of winning any cup tie after just 12 minutes and it proved to be the difference for the visitors.

Robbie Williams almost added a second for Town but Clarke's moment of magic meant Town were victorious.

Huddersfield progressed to the third round and faced Championship opposition West Bromwich Albion at the John Smith's Stadium.

Unfortunately, goals from Graham Dorrans and Chris Wood saw the Terriers off.

Huddersfield Town 3-4 Port Vale – November 8, 2008 – FA Cup

Town and Vale came head-to-head in the first round of the 2008/09 FA Cup and an unbelievable comeback saw Vale progress to the second round as they came from 3-1 down with just 11 minutes remaining at the John Smiths Stadium.

The visitors had put themselves ahead through Louis Dodds, but Michael Collins’ strike in the closing stages of the first half meant the sides went into the break level.

Ian Craney put Town ahead before Robbie Williams’ header midway through the second half looked to have sealed the victory for the Terriers.

But Vale were not to be denied.

David Howland chipped Matt Glennon with just over 10 minutes remaining before Dodds fired home his second of the afternoon to pull the visitors level with five minutes remaining.

In added time Marc Richards curled a 20-yard free-kick into the top corner to complete a phenomenal Vale comeback and take his side to the second round.

Port Vale drew Macclesfield Town in the second round but fell to a 1-3 defeat at Vale Park.

Huddersfield Town 3-1 Port Vale – November 3, 2007 – League One

Town suffered a slow start to their 2007/08 League One campaign with just one win in September and October taking the Terriers to 17th in the table before they hosted Port Vale.

Town got off to the perfect start as Andy Booth put Town ahead after just three minutes.

Ronnie Wallwork doubled Town's lead a few minutes later after forcing the ball over the Port Vale goal line.

A third goal came midway through the first half for the Terriera as Nathan Clarke finished well.

Luke Rodgers pulled one back for Vale but it wasn’t enough to stop Town earning their first league win in five games.

Town went on to finish 10th in League One but never really challenged for a play-off position, while Port Vale suffered relegation to League Two finishing in 23rd .

Port Vale 5-1 Huddersfield Town – April 26, 2003 – Second Division

Back in 2003, Town were a long way from challenging from promotion to the Premier League as they were struggling at the foot of Division Two.

Town headed into their game against Port Vale knowing that a defeat would see them relegated to the lowest division of the Football League for the first time in 23 years.

Vale handed Huddersfield a 5-1 hammering which saw them drop to the bottom division.

The hosts flew into a 2-0 lead inside the first 30 minutes with Ian Armstrong powering home before Adrian Littlejohn outmuscled the Town defence to score.

Town did get themselves back in the game as Jason Gavin rose highest from Kevin Sharp’s corner to convert, but the Terriers couldn’t mount a comeback in the second half and conceded three more.

Armstrong scored his second, Vale’s third, smashing past Phil Senior from 20-yards.

Town defender Thomas Heary was sent off in the closing stages before Sam Collins and Phil Charnock scored for Vale to confirm Town’s relegation.

The Terriers would regain their place in the second division at the first attempt with a play-off final victory over Mansfield Town.