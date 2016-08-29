There is a real unity and togetherness around Huddersfield Town so far this season.

Huddersfield Town don’t play again until a week on Saturday, when they head to old rivals Leeds United for an eagerly-awaited Yorkshire derby.

But supporters can enjoy the international break knowing their side are top of the Football League Championship after a gutsy victory over Wolves on Saturday afternoon.

Here the Examiner's Doug Thomson looks at some of key points to consider in the wake of that 1-0 home win which kept David Wagner’s side at the summit.

Home is where the heart is

Huddersfield Town's John Smith's Stadium is becoming a bit of a fortress for David Wagner's men.

Town won only seven out of 21 home Championship matches last season, when they finished 19th.

This term, they have claimed victories in all three games at the John Smith’s Stadium so far - against Brentford, Barnsley and Wolves.

The fans are playing a big part, by turning our in numbers (Saturday’s gate was 19,972) and, led by the North Stand Loyal group, really getting behind the team.

Shut out a bonus

Huddersfield Town manager David Wagner celebrates with goalkeeper Danny Ward after the sides first clean sheet of the season.

Wagner’s side had conceded in all five of their games going into the Wolves clash, one in each Championship match, and, ironically, twice at League One Shrewsbury Town in the first round of the League Cup.

The win over Wolves was made even more satisfying by the clean sheet.

Credit Danny Ward, the on-loan Liverpool keeper who heads off to join up with Wales having produced a top performance.

Mooy’s a midfield master

Aaron Mooy is key to everything positive and creative that Huddersfield Town do.

While Ward will be with Wales, Aaron Mooy has jetted off to join up with Australia for their World Cup qualifiers against Iraq in Perth and the United Arab Emirates in Abu Dhabi.

Hopefully the on-loan Manchester City star will return free from injury and fatigue.

He has been in fine fettle, with statistics showing he made more passes than the entire Wolves midfield put together!

Christopher Schindler is settling in well

Christopher Schindler is looking composed and assured at the back for Huddersfield Town.

Town splashed out a club-record £1.8m to bring in centre-back Christopher Schindler from 1860 Munich.

But the 26-year-old German is looking a good buy.

Calm and composed, he is also forging a good partnership with captain Mark Hudson.

A team full of Dangermen

Huddersfield Town players celebrate their win against Wolves

Rajiv van La Parra’s strike against former club Wolves took Town’s league goals tally to eight.

And they have had eight different scorers.

Elias Kachunga, Kasey Palmer, Nahki Wells, Jack Payne, Michael Hefele, Chris Lowe and Jonathan Hogg are the others on the sheet.