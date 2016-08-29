Login Register
My account
Logout
Save HRI A&E Join fight to save Huddersfield's A&E
Have a burning question about Huddersfield?
Trending Rio Olympics 2016 Huddersfield weather Things To Do Huddersfield M62

Five points to ponder from Huddersfield Town's 1-0 win over Wolverhampton Wanderers

David Wagner's side stayed top of the Championship going into the international break after a gutsy win at the weekend

There is a real unity and togetherness around Huddersfield Town so far this season.
There is a real unity and togetherness around Huddersfield Town so far this season.

Huddersfield Town don’t play again until a week on Saturday, when they head to old rivals Leeds United for an eagerly-awaited Yorkshire derby.

But supporters can enjoy the international break knowing their side are top of the Football League Championship after a gutsy victory over Wolves on Saturday afternoon.

Here the Examiner's Doug Thomson looks at some of key points to consider in the wake of that 1-0 home win which kept David Wagner’s side at the summit.

Home is where the heart is

Huddersfield Town's John Smith's Stadium is becoming a bit of a fortress for David Wagner's men.
Huddersfield Town's John Smith's Stadium is becoming a bit of a fortress for David Wagner's men.

Town won only seven out of 21 home Championship matches last season, when they finished 19th.

This term, they have claimed victories in all three games at the John Smith’s Stadium so far - against Brentford, Barnsley and Wolves.

The fans are playing a big part, by turning our in numbers (Saturday’s gate was 19,972) and, led by the North Stand Loyal group, really getting behind the team.

Shut out a bonus

Huddersfield Town manager David Wagner celebrates with goalkeeper Danny Ward after the sides first clean sheet of the season.
Huddersfield Town manager David Wagner celebrates with goalkeeper Danny Ward after the sides first clean sheet of the season.

Wagner’s side had conceded in all five of their games going into the Wolves clash, one in each Championship match, and, ironically, twice at League One Shrewsbury Town in the first round of the League Cup.

The win over Wolves was made even more satisfying by the clean sheet.

Credit Danny Ward, the on-loan Liverpool keeper who heads off to join up with Wales having produced a top performance.

Mooy’s a midfield master

Aaron Mooy is key to everything positive and creative that Huddersfield Town do.
Aaron Mooy is key to everything positive and creative that Huddersfield Town do.

While Ward will be with Wales, Aaron Mooy has jetted off to join up with Australia for their World Cup qualifiers against Iraq in Perth and the United Arab Emirates in Abu Dhabi.

Hopefully the on-loan Manchester City star will return free from injury and fatigue.

He has been in fine fettle, with statistics showing he made more passes than the entire Wolves midfield put together!

Christopher Schindler is settling in well

Christopher Schindler is looking composed and assured at the back for Huddersfield Town.
Christopher Schindler is looking composed and assured at the back for Huddersfield Town.

Town splashed out a club-record £1.8m to bring in centre-back Christopher Schindler from 1860 Munich.

But the 26-year-old German is looking a good buy.

Calm and composed, he is also forging a good partnership with captain Mark Hudson.

A team full of Dangermen

Huddersfield Town players celebrate their win against Wolves

Rajiv van La Parra’s strike against former club Wolves took Town’s league goals tally to eight.

And they have had eight different scorers.

Elias Kachunga, Kasey Palmer, Nahki Wells, Jack Payne, Michael Hefele, Chris Lowe and Jonathan Hogg are the others on the sheet.

More on Huddersfield Town 1 Wolves 0

Live Blog Recap David Wagner Post-Match On-The-Whistle Match Report Did you make it into our fan gallery?
1 of 4
Comments
Show more comments

Previous Articles

Huddersfield Town 1 Wolverhampton Wanderers 0: How the home side continued their flying start

Huddersfield Town's Rajiv van La Parra celebrates scoring his goal against former club Wolverhampton Wanderers.

The anatomy of another win for David Wagner's team who sit proudly at the summit of the Championship table ahead of the international break

Related Tags

Events
Football League Championship
Teams
Wolverhampton Wanderers FC
Huddersfield Town FC
People
Aaron Mooy
Christopher Schindler

Football News

Recommended in Football News

Most Read in Sport

Huddersfield Town boss David Wagner watches his side beat Wolverhampton Wanderers at the John Smith's Stadium.
  1. David Wagner
    Huddersfield Town boss David Wagner on Leeds United, Transfer Deadline Day and the Championship table
  2. Huddersfield Town FC
    Huddersfield Town loan Kyle Dempsey to Fleetwood Town
  3. Transfer deadline day
    How a transfer works: Five steps Huddersfield Town and their rivals must complete to sign a star
  4. Rajiv Van La Parra
    I hope Wolves fans didn't mind my celebration says match-winner Rajiv van La Parra
  5. Huddersfield Town FC
    New Huddersfield Town man on family, friends and staying grounded

Recommended on Examiner

Huddersfield Examiner

Journalists

Doug Thomson
Huddersfield Town correspondent
Chris Roberts
Huddersfield Giants correspondent
Louise Cooper
Crime correspondent
Nick Lavigueur
Health Correspondent
Joanne Douglas
Local Government Correspondent
Linda Whitwam
Education Correspondent
Henryk Zientek
Business Correspondent
Martin Shaw
Mirfield Correspondent