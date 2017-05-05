Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town sign off the regular SkyBet Championship season at home to Cardiff City on Sunday lunchtime.

With the team already sealing a top-six finish, the Play-Offs await for a chance of promotion for the first-time in the club's history to the Barclay's Premier League.

Whatever happens though, it's been a season to remember for the club, manager, players and of course the supporters.

Below lifelong fan Mike Davis picks out his highlights and the reasons why this campaign has been so successful.

1) Dean Hoyle

Huge credit must be given to the chairman – the risk and rewards this season have been immense but it's paid off in spades and a huge thank you must be given to him for everything he has done.

From the moment the announcement was made of the price of £179 season tickets for this campaign, it was always going to be a good campaign which has just continued to gather momentum throughout, with his inspirational leadership at the helm.

2) The Squad

A large number of summer signings meant Huddersfield Town finally had a strong squad - two players for each position, something historically unfamiliar to most Town fans.

It gave David Wagner the ability to tinker with the side throughout the campaign and although it may have gone too far at Birmingham City, it goes to show what a great squad we have.

Even those branded a 'second team' have all contributed this term, all of them playing more than 10 games each.

3) Fitness and Late Goals

A lot has been written about double training sessions but it has certainly reaped rewards – there have been 10 goals scored in the last 10 minutes of matches which have handed Town invaluable points.

Personal favourites are those at Newcastle United back in August and the home clashes with Derby County and Leeds United.

Jack Payne's 82nd minute winner at St James' Park sent the 3,000 travelling fans into delirium but the silence of the 50,000 Magpies was what truly made it.

Then there was Derby and the elation of the last minute goal which saw Wagner run the full length of the pitch for the first-time – only to be matched by his similar antics in February against Leeds.

4) An FA Cup run

For the first time in many seasons Town have had a FA cup run which ended with a double header against one of the best teams in the game, Manchester City.

There were some great results on the way, particularly Rochdale away on a muddy pitch and it was nice for Town to pick their wits against Premier League opponents.

5) The ability to bounce back

All season outsiders have said the proverbial bubble will burst after a poor defeat or run of losses.

The mauling at Fulham and then only picking up a point in November could have proved the critics right before being followed by an undefeated December.

And then in April the losses against Bristol City and Burton Albion was soon forgotten with a fine win over Norwich City.

It has been an incredible achievement to get to the Play-Offs – now lets enjoy the next couple of weeks because regardless of the outcome, the future is bright.