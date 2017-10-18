Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town go into Saturday’s game at home to Manchester United hoping to defy the odds and beat the former European champions for the first time since 1952.

The Premier League has featured a number of shock results this season, with Town arguably the catalyst for these with their emphatic 3-0 victory over Crystal Palace on the opening day.

Despite the Terriers poor run of form recently, they can take inspiration into the game at the John Smith’s from other ‘shock’ results this season.

Football writer Daniel Rushworth looks at five notable upsets in the Premier League so far this term...

Video Loading Video Unavailable Click to play Tap to play The video will start in 8 Cancel Play now

Chelsea 2 Burnley 3 (August 12)

A stunner at Stamford Bridge, where Sean Dyche’s Burnley came away with a well-deserved victory over the champions.

A brace for striker Sam Vokes either side of a fine Stephen Ward strike saw the Lancashire club go in at the break 3-0 up.

Despite a late Chelsea comeback attempt they were able to hold out for the win, with the surprise victory inspiring The Clarets to record some impressive results in the weeks that followed with notable draws against Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur.

Stoke City 1 Arsenal 0 (August 19)

Stoke City produced a typically hostile home performance to heap early-season misery on Arsene Wenger’s Arsenal.

Following a scrappy opening weekend victory against Leicester City, the Gunners came unstuck in the Potteries with on-loan debutant Jese Rodriguez earning his side shock three points.

Wenger went away from the Bet365 stadium feeling aggrieved that his side had a goal disallowed and were denied a penalty in a game they dominated.

Tottenham Hotspur 0 Swansea City 0 (September 16)

Paul Clement’s Swans’ heroic defensive efforts thwarted Spurs, who dominated the game in terms of possession and shots on goal.

The Swansea boss had goalkeeper Lukasz Fabianski to thank, as he was in fine form at Wembley.

Watford 2 Arsenal 1 (October 14)

Tom Cleverley’s injury-time goal was enough for Marco Silva’s men to take all three points.

Per Mertesacker, making his first start since April 2016, had headed Arsenal into the lead, before a controversial penalty awarded by Neil Swarbrick, for a foul on Richarlison, allowed Troy Deeney to level the scores.

Crystal Palace 2 Chelsea 1 (October 14)

The biggest shock of the season so far came at Selhurst Park last weekend, where pointless and goalless Crystal Palace grabbed a much-needed win.

Palace fans finally had something to cheer about when Cesar Azpilicueta’s own goal ended their 731-minute wait for a Premier League goal.

In his fourth game in charge, former England boss Roy Hodgson masterminded a helpless Palace side to overcome their London rivals, with winger Wilfried Zaha grabbing the winning goal after Tiemoue Bakayoko had levelled.