Huddersfield Town are set to travel to Germany to face lower-league side Altona 93 on Sunday, September 3 (kick-off 5pm local time).

David Wagner's men will take the trip to Hamburg during the international break on the back of an unbeaten start to their inaugural Premier League campaign.

But what can they and their ardent Blue White supporters expect to find while over there?

Thankfully lifelong Town fan Mike Davis visited back in 2013 to watch Altona play at neighbouring Spielvereinigung Blankenese and previews the the little-known German side below.

1) A semi-professional side who held West Ham United to a draw

Officially known as Altonaer FC von 1893, they are based in the Altona district of Hamburg, plying their trade in the fourth tier 'Regionalliga Nord' of German football.

A semi-professional side, they unbelievably drew 3-3 with Premier League side West Ham United in front of 5,000 fans during a pre-season friendly last month.

2) Their English footballing equivalent is Dulwich Hamlet

Playing at the Adolf Jäger Kampfbahn stadium, built in 1908, it is named after international footballer Adolf Jäger who was capped 18 times for Germany between 1908 and 1924.

With a present day capacity of 10,000, the highest attendance was 27,000 for in a match against HSV in 1953 with the club having a partnership with Ryman Isthmian League side Dulwich Hamlet, who was also formed in 1893.

To celebrate both clubs' 125 year anniversaries, the teams are scheduled to play a friendly at Altona next July - a repeat of a match in 1925 where 6,000 supporters watched the game.



Other games with English opposition are:

1953: Altona 93 vs Sheffield United 2:2 (7,000)

1983: Altona 93 vs Newcastle United 1:6 (3,300) (with Kevin Keegan turning out for the Magpies)

2017: Altona 93 vs West Ham United 3:3 (5,000)

3) They love denim jackets

Germany has exported many footballing traditions to England over the past few years – many of which Town fans have experienced under David Wagner.

One thing which hasn't quite taken-off just yet is their love of Kutten or denim jackets - if you are going to the game on Sunday keep an eye out for them.

4) They share their stadium with an American football team

Altona share their ground with the Hamburg Blue Devils, the city's American football team.

One of the most bizarre goals every witnessed came in 2013 when Altona were playing SC Vier Und Marschlande.

The visitors took a shot, which hit the American football goal frame behind the actual football net, with the ball rebounding back into play for SC to score.



Even more incredibly, the referee gave the goal but justice did eventually prevail as Altona went on to win 3-1.

5) There's a Huddersfield Town pennant in the clubhouse

During my visit back in 2013, I was given a tour of Altona's stadium where was able to pass on a Huddersfield Town pennant to place in the clubhouse which coincidentally is excellent refreshments both before and after games.