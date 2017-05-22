Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town booked a spot at Wembley this week after a dramatic penalty shootout victory over Sheffield Wednesday.

The Terriers will head to the capital to face Reading FC with a place in the Premier league up for grabs - a prize thought to be worth a whopping £200m.

Town haven't been to the national stadium since the shootout win over Sheffield United in the 2012 League One play-off final - a day remembered by fondly by every Town fan.

The Terriers overcame MK Dons in a two-legged semi-final to set up the contest under the famous arch and here we look back at how it was reported in the Examiner back in May, 2012.

Here's the full report:

Town's Blue and White Army is heading south with joy in their hearts.

The delighted fans are Wembley-bound, following last night’s dramatic two-legged play-off win.

Up to 33,000 Town fans will be able to follow Simon Grayson’s team along Wembley Way after the play-off semi-final victory against MK Dons.

And they will be hoping for a repeat of their last visit to the country’s national stadium – albeit the old model.

That was back in 1995 when Neil Warnock’s Town tasted play-off success with a 2-1 victory over Bristol Rovers, thanks to goals from homegrown stars Andy Booth and Chris Billy.

The fans who make the journey to Wembley on May 26 will be hoping for better fortune that last season, of course, when 31, 000 supporters endured play-off final agony against Peterborough at Old Trafford.

But all that was forgotten at the Galpharm Stadium last night as Town saw off the challenge of MK Dons to win through to a final meeting with Sheffield United.

Town lost 2-1 on the night but went through with a 3-2 aggregate score, thanks to their 2-0 victory in Saturday’s away leg.

The night had got off to a good start when Town striker Jordan Rhodes scored his 40th goal of the season.

Things got more nervy when MK equalised just before half-time.

That’s how it stayed until minutes before the end of the match when the visitors grabbed a second – leaving fans fearing a late Manchester City-style victory for MK Dons.

The fans had been urged to “Make A Difference” by Town in the run-up to the game and they did that, lifting the roof with chants and songs and sparking delirious scenes at the final whistle.

And this morning, they began snapping up the prized match tickets to live out a Wembley dream.