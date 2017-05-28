Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

This was the promotion party no-one wanted to leave.

Wembley awash with blue and white, Town on a lap of honour and 27,000 fans raising the roof in a chant of 'going up, going up, going up!'

Unforgettable scenes and emotional moments for supporters who've wanted for too long to celebrate.

It just doesn't get much better than this.

A tremendous performance, a deserved victory and hallmarked with Huddersfield character through and through.

How appropriate the promotion-winning goals came from local lads born and bred.

Andrew Booth and Chris Billy came through the ranks together, cost not a penny and, on the big day, proved to be worth their weight in gold.

If Booth's name is already destined for legend, then Billy could be heading for sainthood after his glorious late winner.

It was 4.39pm, only 10 minutes remained and the script called for a hero to provide the perfect end to a pulsating match.

Supporters were edgily thinking of extra-time and penalties when substitute Iain Dunn used his first touch on a break down the left to control a well-weighted pass from Lee Duxbury.

Dunn - sent on to spur flagging colleagues - checked and crossed. Booth headed down and Billy launched himself full stretch into the history books by sealing Town's first Wembley win.

It was magic.

The scorer was mobbed, squashed under a pile of delighted teammates in the back of the Bristol Rovers goal.

And the fans went berserk. Walking in a Billy Wonderland.

The noise was incredible while the west-country Pirates, so animated when Marcus Stewart grabbed their equaliser, simply weren't singing any more.

Town, having made a hash of protecting their first lead - provided by Booth's accurate header 17 seconds into first-half injury time - weren't going to make the same mistake again.

Manager Neil Warnock - whose introduction of Dunn will go down as a master stroke - made sure the messages got through this time and skipper Lee Sinnott battened down the hatches.

There was one heart-stopping moment when Stewart - who hit the bar in the 53rd minute - whacked a cracking 25-yarder against the same piece of woodwork in the last.

Substitute Marcus Browning missed the follow-up, just like Gareth Taylor had done in front of an open goal earlier, and Town were on their way.

An equaliser would have been tough on Steve Francis, brilliant once again, even though Rovers could claim to have had the clearer chances.

Francis denied Justin Skinner on 31 minutes when he seemed certain to score and, with time running out, reacted superbly to tip a Browning missile over the bar.

Town, for their part, battered Rovers in the first half and created mayhem in the box.

David Pritchard blocked on the line from Gary Crosby, Andy Gurney deflected the ball against his own bar under pressure from Billy and Justin Channing had the presence of mind to head away a Ronnie Jepson corner which was curling under the bar.

Booth's 30th goal of the campaign was no more than they deserved and fashioned by Rocket Ron, whose overhead kick from Tom Cowan's throw was headed on by Darren Bullock and Scully for the big No9 to plant a firm header into the side netting.

What a pity Town went to sleep, because only 65 seconds later, Cowan's touch on a Worrell Sterling throw was headed back by Channing for Stewart to score.

It was a sickening blow to Warnock's men and, perhaps, it was no surprise Rovers dominated the early stages of the second half.

But Town were in no mood to go under. This was going to be their day in the sun.

Sinnott and Scully were excellent, Booth and Jenson superb and Billy, oh Billy, was an absolute gem.

Everyone played their part, however, and even those who missed out beneath the twin towers can take a bow for their contribution at far-flung outposts between August and May.

The best team won, there's absolutely no doubt about that, and Warnock's triumphant march around Wembley with the Endsleigh Trophy said it all.

The manager can be mightily proud of a play-off record second to none and his team can be equally delighted with their performance.

It will be a joy for years to come to know that Town went up in style.

Huddersfield Town: Steve Francis, Simon Trevitt (Jon Dyson 56), Tom Cowan, Darren Bullock, Lee Sinnott, Pat Scully, Chris Billy, Lee Duxbury, Andy Booth, Ronnie Jepson, Gary Crosby (Iain Dunn 80).

Booked: Trevitt, Sinnott.

Goals: Booth 45, Billy 81.

Bristol Rovers: Brian Parkin, David Pritchard, Andy Gurney, Marcus Stewart, Billy Clark, Andy Tilson, Worell Sterling, Paul Miller, Gareth Taylor (Marcus Browning 80), Justin Skinner, Justin Channing (Lee Archer 84).

Booked: Clark, Taylor.

Goal: Stewart

Att: 59,175

Ref: C Wilkes (Gloucester).