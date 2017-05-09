Huddersfield Town will not be able to all upon the services of midfielder Kyle Dempsey for their upcoming play-off campaign.
The 21-year-old has been on loan at Fleetwood Town this season and helped guide the Trawlermen to their own play-off pus in League One.
But Fleetwood were unable to get past the semi-final phase and were knocked out by West Yorkshire outfit Bradford City.
The goalless draw at Highbury Stadium on Sunday meant the Bantams advanced to Wembley after winning 1-0 on aggregate, and also meant Dempsey's season at Fleetwood had finished.
But Dempsey will be unable to feature in a second play-off campaign this season as his loan deal with the Lancashire club runs until the end of May.
The youngster - who was named Fleetwood's young player of the year this season - will therefore continue to be a Fleetwood man until June.