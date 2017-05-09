Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town will not be able to all upon the services of midfielder Kyle Dempsey for their upcoming play-off campaign.

The 21-year-old has been on loan at Fleetwood Town this season and helped guide the Trawlermen to their own play-off pus in League One.

But Fleetwood were unable to get past the semi-final phase and were knocked out by West Yorkshire outfit Bradford City.

The goalless draw at Highbury Stadium on Sunday meant the Bantams advanced to Wembley after winning 1-0 on aggregate, and also meant Dempsey's season at Fleetwood had finished.

But Dempsey will be unable to feature in a second play-off campaign this season as his loan deal with the Lancashire club runs until the end of May.

The youngster - who was named Fleetwood's young player of the year this season - will therefore continue to be a Fleetwood man until June.